Reviews: Review of “Ahed’s Knee”, by Nadav Lapid (MUBI)

Director of policeman , the garden teacher Y Synonyms: An Israeli in Paris In his most recent film, he proposes an authentic cinematographic whirlwind that earned him the Jury Prize at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Ahed’s Knee (Ha’berech, France-Germany-Israel/2021). Script and direction: Nadav Lapid. Cast: Avshalom Pollak, Nur Fibak, Yoram Honig, Lidor Ederi, Yonathan Kugler, Yehonathan Vilozni, Naama Preis. Photography: Shai Goldman. Edition: Nili Feller. Duration: 110 minutes. Available on MUBI from Wednesday, May 18.

Y., renowned Israeli director who has just returned triumphant from the Berlin Festival (in what is clearly the first meta-filmic and self-referential nod of many to come, since Lapid won the Golden Bear in 2019 with Synonyms: An Israeli in Paris), is invited to a remote and desert town in his native country to screen one of his films there and then conduct a meeting with the audience. The man has finally obtained official recognition from the government authorities (because this event is organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Hebrew nation), but where there should be joy and satisfaction, only an unbearable agitation is detected.

Ahed’s Knee It begins with an electrifying montage: a motorcycle speeds through the streets of a rain-soaked city. The camera is drenched in water from the sky, so its tracking of said vehicle is quickly distorted in both short and long shots. Everything looks blurry, but it is not clear if it is due to the liquid that flows through the frame or due to the speed of the moped. Where there are no doubts is in verifying that this fire with which this overwhelming cinematographic apparatus has lit is not extinguished at any time. Because the energy, indeed, is transformed, but it does not disappear.

The new job of the director of policeman (2011) and the garden teacher (2014) is, as expected, a new tour de force which confirms him as one of the most virtuous directors on the international scene. In his hands, the camera becomes the perfect emotional transmission channel and he does so by speaking in a language that we did not know before entering the movie theater. Pure formal impressionism: the telephoto lens as a (super)natural extension of the protagonist’s inner world, evident alter-ego of a director who burns inside with the fire of combat.

In one of the many moments of lucidity that will mark this trip, this Y. will realize that perhaps his adventure will be marked by the fatality of the dissenting voice, of the poor bastard who preaches in the desert or, if is preferred, in the country of conditional freedom (of expression). The film director can no longer with the shame or the anger of being who he is. The Israeli state that should define his identity disgusts him.

The language of cinema is steeped in the strangeness and frustrations of that rejected home, but it also shapes the longing for freedom of those who use it. Suddenly, the telephoto lens dances, its movements marking the choreography of this dance. But there is more: where common sense calls for a close-up, Lapid reaches the detail shot, where at the beginning there was a general shot, now we see a shot that simulates the subjective view of a character (all this, by the way, without any cut in between).

Thus for more than 100 minutes in which he attacks, with the desperation of knowing that the battle is already lost, against the Zionist spirit of a community willing to crush anyone who stands in his way. In the face of repression, Lapid responds with unbridled inventiveness, capable of turning post-traumatic syndrome into happy hyper-activity, cyanide capsules supplied by the army into ecstasy pills for an improvised disco… The infernal storm into a heavenly calm. This is not a movie, it is a whirlwind; a force of nature that nothing and no one can contain.

