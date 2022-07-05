Reviews: Review of “Black Bird: Confessions of a Murderer”, series by Dennis Lehane with Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser and Ray Liotta (Apple TV +)

Within today’s prolific and successful genre of true crime storiesthis first miniseries from the renowned author of Mystical river , disappeared one night , The sinister island Y live at night emerges as one of the best recent exponents.

Black Bird: Confessions of a Killer (black bird, United States/2022). Showrunner and script: Dennis Lehane. Direction: Michael R. Roskam and Joe Chappelle. Cast: Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Ray Liotta, Greg Kinnear and Sepideh Moafi. Cinematography: Natalie Kingston. Editing: Jonathan Alberts and Rob Bonz. Duration: 6 episodes of between 55 and 61 minutes each. The first two available on Apple TV + from Friday, July 8. Then one per week until Friday, August 5.

Although several of his main novels were adapted to the cinema by other screenwriters, Dennis Lehane had already been venturing into the universe of series for some time with participation in TheWire, The smuggling empire Y The Outsider. Finally, the writer of Mystical river Y disappeared one night agreed to serve as showrunner in this miniseries that is based on foreign material, since it is the transposition of the memoir In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemptionpublished in 2010 by James Keene (locked up with the devil was the title in Spanish).

James “Jimmy” Keene (Taron Egerton, the Elton John of Rocketman and the Eggsy from the saga of Kingsman) supposed to be a great promise of American football, but his professional career was cut short. However, he eventually became one of the biggest drug dealers in the United States until someone betrayed him and he was caught by the FBI in possession of large amounts of drugs and heavy weapons. Sentenced to ten years in a maximum security prison, the prosecutor who had accused him soon offered him a deal: he would be released and commuted if he could get his cellmate, Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser, protagonist of The case of Richard Jewellby Clint Eastwood), admitted to the murder of dozens of women whose bodies were never found.

Set during the ’90s, the miniseries (just 6 hours in total) is a combination of prison drama (with some Dreams of liberty), serial killer stories (think of a mix between the film Henry, portrait of a murderer and the series mindhunter) and police investigations with Greg Kinnear and Sepideh Moafi as the FBI agents who follow the clues of the sordid and heartbreaking case.

black bird is, above all, a series of remarkable dialogues and intense performances (powerful duels) written with undoubted mastery by Lehane and shot with pure tension by two industry veterans like Michaël R. Roskam (bullhead, the fidele and a script by Lehane himself as Delivery) and Joe Chappelle (TheWire, CSI Miami, Fringe, chicago fire, Godfather of Harlem).

Ray Liotta deserves a final and very special paragraph for what unfortunately ended up being one of his last works (he passed away on May 26 at the age of 67). His interpretation of Big Jim Keene, an ex-cop and father of the protagonist, has all the facets that marked his career: violence, vulnerability, empathy, guilt and pain. A farewell proper to the greats seriously.

Subscriptions are the best way for readers to directly support independent journalistic endeavors and help sustain a quality product that maintains access to all its content for free.

what does it offer OtherCinemas/Club to all its partners and associates?

-Every Friday first thing in the morning they receive in their e-mail box a careful and curated newsletter with analysis of audiovisual trends, festivals and news in the universe of cinemas and streaming.

-Access without additional charge to the last 20 exclusive newsletters.

-Every Wednesday night they reach their cell phones recommendations in audio and in text of movies and series through our whatsapp channel.

-They can access three months free of charge on the prestigious streaming platform MUBIspecialized in auteur and quality cinema.

-They have discounts throughout the year our courses and workshopsin addition to other benefits that we communicate every month.

What types of subscriptions to OtherCinemas/Club Are they available via Mercado Pago?

STANDARD SUBSCRIPTION: 300 pesos monthly.

subscribe

MAX SUBSCRIPTION: 500 pesos monthly.

(Video and text content will be sent in advance and/or exclusively, there will be additional discounts on our courses and workshops, and priority access to our activities).

subscribe

ANNUAL MAX SUBSCRIPTION: 5,000 pesos per year.

subscribe

COMPANY SUBSCRIPTION: 5,000 pesos per month.

(Those companies that join us will have, in addition to the benefits for all individuals, a banner of 330 x 120 pixels on the home page of the site as institutional support).

subscribe

MORE INFORMATION:

For any questions or further information you can write to our email: OtherCinesClub@gmail.com