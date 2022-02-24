Reviews: Review of “Cordero” (“Lamb”), by Valdimar Jóhannsson, with Noomi Rapace (MUBI)

After its world premiere in the official competition Un Certain Regard at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Innovation Award, and its screening last October at the face-to-face opening of the FestiFreak in La Plata, this bold, disconcerting, provocative and fascinating Icelandic debut film arrives on the MUBI streaming platform.

Lamb (Dýrið, Iceland-Sweden-Poland/2021). Direction: Valdimar Jóhannsson. Cast: Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snær Gudnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, and Ingvar Sigurdsson. Screenplay: Sjón and Valdimar Jóhannsson. Photography: Eli Arenson. Editing: Agnieszka Glinska. Music: Thorarinn Gudnason. Duration: 106 minutes. Available on MUBI from this Friday, February 25.

In times of widespread spoiler paranoia (often unwarranted or at least exaggerated), Lamb It is -effectively- one of those films about which it is better to know little. And, therefore, we are not going to tell too much about the plot: only what happens in the first minutes.

Maria (the Swedish Noomi Rapace, who played Lisbeth Salander in the original saga based on the novels by Stieg Larsson) and Ingvar (Hilmir Snær Guðnason) make up a couple who live on a farm in the middle of nowhere, an area in the middle of hills as beautiful as inhospitable (especially in winter). When the weather improves, they farm with the tractor they drive and raise sheep. There are dogs, cats, horses, lambs in the place, but they live in the most absolute solitude.

And, in a decision that will change the course of their lives (and the film), they adopt a little lamb, which they name Ada, and start raising it as their own child. So far what we can reveal. In the second half of the film, Pétur (Björn Hlynur Haraldsson), Ingvar’s wayward brother, will arrive on the scene, and that strange presence will invade the apparent idyll and give an external look at the matter.

The film is quite austere, ascetic and “Icelandic” (geography and idiosyncrasy transform them into an adjective) with a certain misshapen fairy tale imprint reminiscent of Border, by Ali Abbasi, and disruptive elements that break through and refer to the cinema of a Robert Eggers or an Ari Aster. We are not dealing with any genius, but in the case of a debut film handled with ingenuity and provocative capacity regarding loneliness, the relationship with animals, the very diverse forms of fatherhood/motherhood (and the creative use of visual effects ) is a valuable letter of introduction for Jóhannsson.

