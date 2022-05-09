Reviews: Review of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, by Sam Raimi, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Rachel McAdams

In times of lean cows (read empty theaters), this sequel to the film released in November 2016 is like water in the desert: a recharged and ambitious film that comes to feed the already prolific Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The result is irregular: certain narrative and visual findings are opposed by a tendency to insubstantial accumulation that ends up damaging the possible contributions of the celebrated director of the sagas of Evil Dead Y Spider Man .

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, United States/2022). Direction: Sam Raimi. Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofir, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Xochiti Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Patrick Stewart. Screenplay: Michael Waldron. Photography: John Mathieson. Editing: Bob Murawski, Tia Nolan. Music: Danny Elfman. Distributor: Disney. Duration: 126 minutes. Suitable for ages 13 and up.

The producers and production companies of Marvel want us to believe that the increasing intensity and accumulation of their films are synonymous with audacity and genius. He too hype by renowned directors within the genre cinema intends us to celebrate authorial discoveries when timid features of style can hardly be distinguished. The factory films have fallen prey to their own trap: they have to be increasingly complicated, intricate, “important”, full of quotes and tributes, of new characters so that they “justify” the price of admission and continue to fatten the audience. MCU with new possibilities for feature films and series. That said, and no matter how much Sam Raimi appears in the credits, for whom this writes this sequel is inferior in almost all aspects to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supremethe original film shot almost 6 years ago by the much less quoted Scott Derrickson.

How could it be otherwise? Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It begins with the protagonist running, in this case alongside a teenage Latina (Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez), while fighting monsters. Immediately, we see former neurosurgeon, sorcerer, and superhero Stephen Strange startled awake from what appears to have been a nightmare. But no. We are in the era of the Multiverse and that means that the characters can go “jumping” from one world to another and even find themselves not only with very different rules and situations but even with very different versions of themselves.

In the most mundane field, Strange has not been able to sustain the affective relationship with Rachel McAdams’s Christine Palmer (this film in particular and the MCU in general are an ode to sacrifice) and in the second sequence -after tying his tie with great style – We see that he attends her wedding. Of course, while he drinks drinks, noises are heard in the street and there appears another gigantic octopus-shaped monster ready to destroy half of New York. Back to the fight alongside America and with the help of the faithful Wong (Benedict Wong). But, beyond the fantastic creatures, we need an antagonist, which in this case turns out to be Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), torn between her desire for power, dominance and control, and the anguished and loving memory of her two little sons.

The thing continues to get more and more convoluted, but it is not worth it (nor should it be) to advance more than what happens in those first minutes. Beyond some scenes with certain aesthetic discoveries in the use of CGI (at times as if they were lysergic trips), the “audacity” is more of the declarative type (let’s put a young Latina as America raised by two mothers as a multiversal traveler) What true narrative surprises.

At the press function, many attendees who are more part of the fandome who from a fairly serious profession applauded on the verge of applause when some old and new superheroes appeared among the Illuminati who will return or join the MCU, but the concrete thing is that the second hour ends up being too mechanical at times and at others overwhelming. By the time the end comes, it remains to comply with another of the habits of this franchise: endure the endless credits to appreciate the two scenes that serve -as in this case- for some revelation and a joke.

