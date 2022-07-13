Reviews: Review of “Fantarias”, a documentary by Romina Richi about Alfredo Arias

This documentary reconstructs the creative process of The Tiger the work of the Argentine Alfredo Arias in Paris, from the first day of rehearsals to the last performance.

fans (Argentina/2021). Direction, script and photography: Romina Richi. Cast: Alfredo Arias, Alejandra Radano, Carlos Casella, Denis D’Arcangelo, Arielle Dombasie, Alexie Ribes and Andrea Ramírez. Edition: Francisco Freixá. Music: Fito Páez. Sound: Fernando Soldevila. Duration: 63 minutes. Suitable for all public. At the Gaumont (Rivadavia 1635), at 7:30 p.m. (from Thursday, July 14 to Wednesday, July 20).

Few things are more difficult than filming something so elusive, so abstract, so complex to transfer to the language of images and sounds, like a creative process. Even more so if it is the one headed by a prestigious and talented theatrical director Alfredo Arias, based in France since the late 1960s. What a challenge he chose the hitherto actress Romina Richi for her feature film debut. .

The work in question is called El Tigre – Paraná arrives in Paris. The documentary, for its part, arises from Richi’s interest in magical worlds with a share of drama, as he defined in the press releases. That world is revealed unhurriedly before the viewer’s eyes during the little more than 60 minutes in which the director records what happened with Arias and her technical and artistic team from their first meetings to their debut on stage, thus covering from end to end end of the testing stage.

Premiered at BAFICI last year, fans (title chosen by Arias himself) shows off the best weapons of non-intrusive documentaries: a fly-camera camouflaged with the environment that it observes without interfering with the action, a group of people (the cast led by Alejandra Radano, Carlos Casella , Denis D’Arcangelo, Arielle Dombasie, Alexie Ribes, Andrea Ramírez) that moves and speaks as if the device did not exist and an action that invisibly acquires its shape, with the notorious advances in those rehearsals becoming more and more refined.

With the reflections of one of the Argentine artists with the greatest international repercussion accompanying the recording through his voiceover, fans It is not designed to show off its director – as if it were Pineapple, by Wim Wenders, a film set in a similar universe – but for those he films and, above all, for the process and the result obtained from this community work. A job that consists, neither more nor less, than putting one’s own subjectivity at the service of the common good.

Subscriptions are the best way for readers to directly support independent journalistic endeavors and help sustain a quality product that maintains access to all its content for free.

what does it offer OtherCinemas/Club to all its partners and associates?

-Every Friday first thing in the morning they receive in their e-mail box a careful and curated newsletter with analysis of audiovisual trends, festivals and news in the universe of cinemas and streaming.

-Access without additional charge to the last 20 exclusive newsletters.

-Every Wednesday night they reach their cell phones recommendations in audio and in text of movies and series through our whatsapp channel.

-They can access three months free of charge on the prestigious streaming platform MUBIspecialized in auteur and quality cinema.

-They have discounts throughout the year our courses and workshopsin addition to other benefits that we communicate every month.

What types of subscriptions to OtherCinemas/Club Are they available via Mercado Pago?

STANDARD SUBSCRIPTION: 300 pesos monthly.

subscribe

MAX SUBSCRIPTION: 500 pesos monthly.

(Video and text content will be sent in advance and/or exclusively, there will be additional discounts on our courses and workshops, and priority access to our activities).

subscribe

ANNUAL MAX SUBSCRIPTION: 5,000 pesos per year.

subscribe

COMPANY SUBSCRIPTION: 5,000 pesos per month.

(Those companies that join us will have, in addition to the benefits for all individuals, a banner of 330 x 120 pixels on the home page of the site as institutional support).

subscribe

MORE INFORMATION:

For any questions or further information you can write to our email: OtherCinesClub@gmail.com