Reviews: Review of “George Carlin: The American Dream”, a documentary by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio (HBO Max)

George Carlin: The American Dream (George Carlin’s American Dream, United States/2022). Direction and script: Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio. With testimonials from Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, Bill Burr, Chris Rock, Bette Midler, George Carlin, Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Steven Wright, Judy Gold, Sam Jay, W. Kamau Bell, Kliph Nesteroff, Jerry Hamza, and Kelly Carlin . Cinematography: Matt Bass and Timothy Ouillette. Duration: two episodes of 111 and 104 minutes. Available on HBO Max.

“I feel betrayed by the shit that surrounds us in the United States”says the voiceover of comedian George Carlin in the opening minutes of George Carlin: The American Dream, monumental documentary of almost four hours –divided into two episodes– that arrived a few days ago on the HBO Max platform. And like almost all comedians, especially those who forged their style on the stand-up stage, Carlin channeled that feeling through a humor that, like a viper, shed its skin as the sociocultural context did and the situations of your life.

It could be thought that the film, directed by four hands by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, would address the main posts of his life with the usual technical professionalism and narrative efficiency of biographical documentaries. But the duo goes for more. For much more. First, because through the testimonies of comedians of the stature of Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr and Chris Rock as well as historians of the genre, he dissects with surgical, almost scientific precision, the logic of his numbers, the worldview that emerged from them and how they said much more about his personal life than it seemed.

Second, because it uses the ups and downs in Carlin’s life and work to delineate the contours of a very hectic time such as the one from the 1960s to the 1980s. If the throes of the welfare state are the backdrop to its beginnings, the subsequent context is crossed by the Vietman War, social and racial tensions and, above all, by a castrating regulatory framework that included an “Obscenity Law” and for which Carlin was denounced and the victim of a cause that reached the Supreme Court itself. The reason? a number called Seven words that cannot be said on televisionwhich was written in 1972 but could easily be dated in the present.

And, third, because he reflects with unusual depth on the motivations of comedians, the role of comedy in society and the mechanisms behind a humor driven by deep dissatisfaction that plunged him into multiple addictions first to him and then to his wife Brenda, who nearly lost everything – including her life – to alcoholism. George Carlin: The American dream it is also, and in its own way, a melodrama about dysfunctional families, about the strength of love and how the public intervenes in the private sphere.

The best documentary about comedians since Jim and Andy (2017), George Carlin: The American dream its starting point is the admiration of the directors. Which does not imply building an audiovisual bust. On the contrary, admiration –especially in the case of Apatow, who studied the monologues of his idols since he was a teenager– also implies a deep knowledge of Carlin and, therefore, an ability to go to the bone of each of the edges. of the.

Far from generating an uncritical look, the duo illuminates the darkest folds of a Carlin who, like most comedians, had a difficult childhood, with a battering father whom he practically did not know and a possessive mother who bore the responsibility of raising him and his brother alone. A germinal pain that, like Carrey, he channeled through humor based on gestures and fine-tuned observation of reality.

At first, from a more formal facet illustrated in his appearances in a suit and short hair. Later, he was already immersed in the hippie culture, with long hair, a beard and a strongly political humor. And, later, when rust was a concrete threat, reinventing itself and redoubling the commitment to savagery.

Lavish in archival material of remarkable journalistic value, captivating thanks to a chronological narrative structure that allows us to trace the arc of the life of the protagonist and his family, George Carlin: The American Dream offers, as the cherry on the cake, several of his extraordinary (and now cancelable) monologues. The result is what is probably the definitive documentary on comedy and the multiple variables that come together in those who exercise it, as well as the profile of a character that is elusive and elusive at times, who tried to cover up the disgust it caused him with the laughter of others. the world. After all, and as Carlin himself says, “If you scratch the surface of a cynic, you find a frustrated idealist.”





