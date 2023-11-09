Following its world premiere in the official section of this year’s Berlinale, the film, which addresses the problems of Kurds in Turkey in unconventional ways, comes to a dozen Argentine theaters.

what we don’t see ,i am totten winkel, Germany/2023). Director: Ayse Polat. Screenplay: Ayse Polat. Artists: Katja Berkley, Aybi Era, Max Hemmersdorfer, Muttalip Muzdeci, Nihan Okutcu, Ahmet Varli, Cagla Yurga, Aziz Kapkurt and Tudan Urpar. Photography: Patrick Orth. Editions: Serhad Mutlu and Jörg Volkmar. Music: Dynamedean. Distributor: Mirada. Duration: 118 minutes. Suitable for above 16 years. Screens (first week): 12 (Cinepolis Recoleta, Cinepolis Pilar, Showcase Belgrano, Showcase Norte, Atlas Patio Bullrich, Multiplex Belgran, Lorca, Cine Arte Cacodelphia, Cinema Paradiso – La Plata, Cine Arte – Córdoba, Cine America – Santa Fe and Cinemas del Centro – Rosario).

what we don’t see It’s a (in)tense and shocking movie RashomonAt times the approach breaks down to look from different perspectives, a series of situations with a strong political tone that have been created in Turkey’s decades-long ethnic conflict with the Kurds, who are among the many “stateless nations” is one of. Are present. in Europe.

A German production team travels to that region of the world with the idea of ​​filming a documentary about an elderly Kurdish woman whose son was kidnapped by the secret police 28 years earlier. However, she maintains the tradition of cooking traditional local soup in the hopes of treating him upon his return. This appears to be another “film about a film” – here the recording from both cameras is combined – when within minutes of the footage a large portion of the crew is murdered. .

The problem is that the team is supported by human rights lawyer Eyup (Aziz Capkurt) and translator Leyla (Abby Era), who also teaches English to her neighbor’s young daughter. A neighbor who is not really who he says he is, because the issue of the Kurds is something that directly concerns him.

The central act of German-Kurdish filmmaker Ayse Polat’s film goes back in time and visits that neighbor, Zafar (Ahmet Varli), who navigates a path that conveys a sense of constant danger. A threat that Polat creates through a gradual delivery of information and an unsettling camera that records the cat-and-mouse game in which he is immersed.

Premiered at the latest edition of the Berlin Festival, what we don’t see Manages to walk without falling into the pitfalls of cinema pointing out the great problems of the world. This is reinforced by the fact that the director prioritizes a sense of paranoia and discomfort over a desire to point an accusatory finger and say that everything is wrong.

