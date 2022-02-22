Reviews: Review of “Mr. Bachmann and His Class”, documentary by Maria Speth (MUBI)

This remarkable documentary lasting more than three and a half hours about an unprecedented educational experience in Germany won the Jury Prize at the Berlinale 2021.

Mr. Bachmann and His Class (Herr Bachmann und seine Klasse, Germany/2021). Direction: Mary Speth. With Dieter Bachmann and the students of class 6B. Duration: 217 minutes. Available on MUBI.

yes in between the walls Laurent Cantet offered a fictionalized version of the experiences of Professor François Bégaudeau that earned him no less than the Palme d’Or at Cannes 2008, in Mr Bachmann and His Class Maria Speth won the Jury Prize with a documentary approach to the relationship between Dieter Bachmann and his students in a school in Stadtallendorf, also with a majority of immigrants (in that case, Africans; in this case, Turks and Eastern Europeans).

Bachman is quite a character: stern and attentive, ruthless and empathetic at the same time with his students between 12 and 14 years old who are preparing to enter high school. His specialty is music, but he actually works with them on various other subjects. It is true that from time to time other teachers appear on the scene, but the almost four hours are concentrated on their task inside (and sometimes outside) the classroom. Our hero is always willing to help, contain, motivate these preteens (some of them don’t even speak German very well), but he is never demagogic or falsely condescending. When he has to fail them in academics or call them out for some behavior that is out of place, he is in charge of explaining why. His methods are not traditional: he bets on improvisation, group work and, if someone is sleepy, he allows them to take a restful nap. The boys always seem grateful to his proposals.

The environment is essential to understand the way of working and the importance of a teacher with the experience and ductility of Bachman. The boys come from poor families, with housing and employment problems, and have to travel a lot to get to school. The teacher is perfectly aware of these conditions and tries to deal with them. For this reason, he also usually invites parents (when there are any and when they can) to come to the school to listen to their children play and sing.

Principal Maria Speth (The Days Between, Madonnas, 9 Lives, Daughters) and cameraman Reinhold Vorschneider are there to observe and capture the magic of that encounter, of that integration, of that everyday magic. The result is absorbing, fascinating: one of the best recent exponents within documentaries on education.

Subscriptions are the best way for readers to directly support independent journalistic ventures and help sustain a quality product.

Thanks to a contribution of just 300 pesos per month (the cost of a coffee), which is debited from any card via Payment Marketsubscribers have access every Friday first thing in the morning to a careful and curated newsletter with trend analysis and every Wednesday they receive recommendations for movies and series on our channel WhatsApp.

In addition, there are other benefits (such as three months free of charge on the streaming platform MUBI), exclusive videoconferences and important discounts for all our courses and workshops.

Promotion: Those who join will have access at no additional charge to the last 20 exclusive newsletters.

For more information you can write to us at OtherCinesClub@gmail.com

subscribe