Reviews: Review of “Navalny”, a documentary by Daniel Roher (HBO Max)

Winner of the Audience Award at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, this portrait of Vladimir Putin’s main opponent is fascinating for much of its 98 minutes, but at the same time it is too epic and one-dimensional.

Navalny (United States/2022). Direction: Daniel Rocher. Duration: 98 minutes. Available on HBO Max.

With his 1.89 height, his calculated smile of a-la-Daniel Craig heartthrob and his histrionics in front of the camera, the lawyer and politician Alexei Navalny has become the main antagonist of the almighty Vladimir Putin. Become one of the main opposition leaders and an immensely popular figure on the networks (he has millions of followers and his appearances on YouTube go viral to unimaginable limits), he has denounced, challenged and bothered the Russian leader several times (the latest investigation of the Anticorruption Foundation that he leads is called Putin’s palace: history of the biggest bribe). The reaction was not long in coming: he was poisoned in August 2020 in Siberia with Novichok (he was miraculously saved) and was arrested in January 2021 in one of his many returns to Russia, where he is currently imprisoned with a 9-year sentence. from prison

The director’s documentary Ghosts of our Forest Y Eleven Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Bandproduced by CNN for HBO Max, does not hide his closeness or sympathy for Navalny (who in his spare time shoots left and right in the video game Call of Duty) nor by his wife Yulia or his daughter Daria. There are some minimal “questions” (such as his participation in meetings of neo-Nazi groups), but in general it is a eulogy about a tragic hero willing to self-immolate and conveniently set to music with an epic spirit. The questioning of the figure of Putin, his environment, his government and the Russian media is absolute. And that at that time the invasion of Ukraine had not even begun.

The absolute closeness (physical and ideological) of the director with the protagonist is at the same time the main finding and the biggest problem of the documentary. In the first case, because it allows her access to his intimacy, where his charisma is appreciated but also a gigantic ego; in the second, because it hardly allows to expose nuances, contradictions, folds.

The best segment of the film -and the one that somehow justifies its vision and its reason for being- is when Navalny -posing as a supervisor and always with the help of a Bulgarian journalist named Christo Grozev who manages the site bellingcat– calls one of the scientists linked to the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) and responsible for creating, managing and then erasing any trace of the Novichok used to assassinate the dissident and the unsuspecting interlocutor admits numerous and compromising details of the operation.

The documentary -which at times seems worthy of the Jason Bourne saga or the works of John Le Carré- has a modern look, a cool tone and a heroic dimension that generates immediate empathy and adherence on the part of the audience (not coincidentally won the Audience Award at Sundance after its world premiere), but beyond its welcome spirit of denunciation and the possibility of approaching Putin’s main opponent, it misses the opportunity to work on darker and more disturbing areas.

Subscriptions are the best way for readers to directly support independent journalistic endeavors and help sustain a quality product that maintains access to all its content for free.

what does it offer OtherCinemas/Club to all its partners and associates?

-Every Friday first thing in the morning they receive in their e-mail box a careful and curated newsletter with analysis of audiovisual trends, festivals and news in the universe of cinemas and streaming.

-Access without additional charge to the last 20 exclusive newsletters.

-Every Wednesday night they reach their cell phones recommendations in audio and in text of movies and series through our whatsapp channel.

-They can access three months free of charge on the prestigious streaming platform MUBIspecialized in auteur and quality cinema.

-They have discounts throughout the year our courses and workshopsin addition to other benefits that we communicate every month.

What types of subscriptions to OtherCinemas/Club Are they available via Mercado Pago?

STANDARD SUBSCRIPTION: 300 pesos monthly.

subscribe

MAX SUBSCRIPTION: 500 pesos monthly.

(Video and text content will be sent in advance and/or exclusively, there will be additional discounts on our courses and workshops, and priority access to our activities).

subscribe

MORE INFORMATION:

For any questions or further information you can write to our email: OtherCinesClub@gmail.com