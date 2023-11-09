Reviews: Review of Nia DaCosta’s movie “The Marvels” with Brie Larson

Miracle (United States/2023). Director: Nia DaCosta. Screenplay: Nia DaCosta, Megan McDonnell and Alyssa Karasik. Cast: Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Park Seo-joon, Teyonah Parris, Zawe Ashton, Lashana Lynch, Jude Law, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Randall Park, Mohan Kapoor and Cobie Smulders. Music: Laura Carpman. Photography: Shawn Bobbitt. Distributor: Disney. Duration: 105 minutes. Suitable for people over 13 years of age.

During the minutes before the start of the press screening of MiracleTwo thoughts were repeated among some colleagues, one bad and the other good: first, that this new installment of the increasingly large and unruly Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, according to its acronym in English) would be another step towards the coming abyss. traveling from Avengers: Endgame, The good news is that this will be a relatively brief ordeal, as the film runs a “barely” 105 minutes, including the credits and their associated scenes, significantly less than the average two and a half hours (or more) for these types of productions.

The duration can be considered the clearest sign that the film was conceived as an extended chapter of the Marvel series. The intention is to “connect” some loose ends to the continuity of a universe that, in light of the post-credits scene, is entering a much larger phase, with crossovers between characters from different comics and the resulting range of narrative possibilities. Will do. Almost infinitives include this.

But Miracle This is not the definitive collapse that many expected after the terrible incident Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Yeah, it’s not good and it’s far from the best titles in this house hombre de hierro, thor And black mother, who chose freshness and confidence more, as in this case, entangled in a chaotic web where there are words and concepts such as “quantum band”, “jump point”, “space-time travel”. Coexistence, “vortex” and much more. But this is not the disaster many predicted.

The film begins immediately after the events of captain marvel, a character who must now face the consequences of defeating the Supreme Intelligence. And they are not nonsense, because what he did was nothing more and nothing less than destabilizing the universe. From there, her powers become entangled with one of her followers (Ms. Marvel) and an estranged niece. Under orders from Nick Fury (a Samuel L. Jackson who forces his abuse to the point of cartoonishness), the trio must fight to defeat the villain on duty, the same one who took control of the planet after the end of the A.I. Is.

with specific stages of friends movies And the feminist style is in line with the times, Miracle It has a less impressive visual display, more functional to the needs of the story that avoids a serious tone to move into an area that hovers over comedy, drama, and action with a touch of superficiality. The result, except for a very strange soundscape, is Memorysymbolic theme of music cat’s, a dull film, just the beginning of something that was supposed to be much bigger. Let it be light for us.

Subscriptions are the best way for readers to directly support and help sustain independent journalism enterprises A quality product that maintains free access to all its content, Plus, you have access to comprehensive benefits and exclusive content.