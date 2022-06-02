Reviews: Review of “Pistol”, Danny Boyle’s miniseries about the Sex Pistols

The maker of Trainspotting Y Slumdog Millionaire directed the 6 episodes of this proposal based on the autobiographical book by Steve Jones, which generated the explicit rejection of John Lydon and ended up in court. Produced by FX and premiered on Hulu in the United States, it is currently not available on any local streaming platform.

Gun (UK-US/2022). Showrunner: Craig Pearce. Direction: Danny Boyle. Cast: Toby Wallace, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Anson Boon, Sydney Chandler, Jacob Slater, Talulah Riley, and Louis Partridge. Screenplay: Craig Pearce, based on the book Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol by Steve Jones and Ben Thompson. Photography: Anthony Dod Mantle. Editing: Jon Harris. Duration: 6 episodes of between 45 and 56 minutes each with the following titles: Track 1: The Cloak of Invisibility. Track 2: Rotten. Track 3: Bodies. Track 4: Pretty Vaaayc**t. Track 5: Nancy and Sid. Track 6: Who Killed Bambi?

In September 2017 Steve Jones published with Ben Thompson Lonely Boy: Tales of a Sex Pistol, memoir of the former guitarist and co-founder of the emblematic punk band. From those autobiographical memories, Craig Pearce -a regular screenwriter for Baz Luhrmann- led the series project that has him as showrunner and writer, although as co-producer and director of the 6 episodes another strong figure appears in the British and world artistic environment. : Danny Boyle.

The 6 episodes (or Tracks, as they appear in the initial titles) reconstruct the rise, peak and collapse of a group that was much more than the music it composed or played live, since it led during the brief period of activity (1975- 1978) a true countercultural movement that scandalized the English establishment and that had an impact from fashion to politics.

How could it be otherwise? Gun It is narrated from the point of view of Jones (Toby Wallace), although Malcolm McLaren (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), manager, producer and true strategist and promoter of the devastating phenomenon of the Sex Pistols, also stars; and Chrissie Hynde (Sydney Chandler), who was close to Jones long before she became the frontwoman of the new wave band The Pretenders. Of course, John Lydon (Anson Boon), Paul Cook (Jacob Slater), Sid Vicious (Louis Partridge), Glen Matlock (Christian Lees) and the muse Jordan Mooney (Maisie Williams) soon enter the scene.

The first episode of Gun it starts with david bowie singing Moonage Daydream and ends with Starman, decision that marks the influence of the artist in those years ’70. We are facing a real rockolla (in fact, one appears at a certain moment): only in the first minutes are songs by T-Rex, Jane Birkin with Serge Gainsbourg, Otis Redding, Hawkind, Sly and the Family Stone and Pink Floyd (the production musical was in charge of Underworld). In that sense, at first it seems more like a chapter with the bet music lover of High Fidelity than a foray into the punk universe.

The germ of everything was at 430 King’s Road, in the heart of the London neighborhood of Chelsea, where the SEX boutique, owned by Malcolm McClaren and Vivienne Westwood (Talulah Riley), operated, with Hynde as one of the employees. The rest is quite well known, but Pearce and Boyle will reconstruct it with verve and some clichés: the formation of a band in which no one knew how to play or sing, the first concerts with pure spitting, pogo and chair blows; the scandalous television appearances, the recording of the only album Never Mind the Bollocks, the tours of the United Kingdom and then the United States, the different record contracts that were later canceled, the ban on the radio but the rise in the sales rankings, the boat trip on the Thames playing god save the queen the day on which the Jubilee of the 25 years of the reign of Elizabeth II was celebrated and a long etcetera.

There are also internal disputes, ego battles, McClaren’s constant manipulation, the appearance of Nancy Spungen played by Emma Appleton (Track 5 is titled Nancy and Sid) and excesses of all kinds, especially with drugs. Boyle articulates and combines archival materials with fiction that he shot alongside his regular cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle. The fact that both have worked together in the 6 episodes gives the story a narrative and visual continuity and coherence.

The miniseries is loaded not only with songs and memories but also with winks, references, tributes and small revenge. Among the dozens of real characters that appear in fiction are the then journalist of NME Nick Kent (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo), the filmmakers Julien Temple (Lorne MacFadyen) and Don Letts (Zion Battles) and other musicians such as Siouxsie Sioux (Beth Dillon) or Billy Idol (Zachary Goldman).

Gun It has a great production work, powerful live musical scenes, characterization and setting and art, although it is not entirely convincing in terms of the recreation of the spirit of the time and of the band, which at times is shown more to from clumsy and pompous slogans and gestures than from a more intelligent and nuanced look.

It was already known in advance that a series about the Sex Pistols was going to have a very divided reception and not without controversy of all kinds. In any case, and beyond its obvious discrepancies and its almost null revelations, Gun it is seen effortlessly and even at times with a certain pleasure and fascination.

