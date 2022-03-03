Reviews: Review of “Somebody Somewhere” (“Somebody Somewhere”), series with Bridget Everett (HBO Max)

In addition to being a remarkable (tragi)comedy, this miniseries of just over three hours in total serves to discover that artistic whirlwind named Bridget Everett. The result was so positive that this creation by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen has already been renewed for a second season.

Someone in some place (Somebody Somewhere, United States/2022). Writers and showrunners: Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen. Direction: Jay Duplass (Episodes 1, 5 and 7) and Robert Cohen (Episodes 2, 3, 4 and 6). Cast: Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Danny McCarthy, Mike Hagerty, Murray Hill, Jane Drake Brody, Jon Hudson Odom, and Heidi Johanningmeier. Duration: 7 episodes of between 24 and 29 minutes each. Available on HBO Max.

Almost without promotion (in Argentina, its press agency did not even send a news release), HBO premiered on January 17, well after midnight, the first episode of Someone in some place, a miniseries that ended on February 28 with the broadcast of the seventh and final chapter. Now, the seven deliveries are available on the HBO Max platform and -although this story, like its protagonist, are one of the best kept secrets of these times- it is well worth taking a walk to discover one of the surprises of this first two-month period of 2022.

Let’s start with the obvious and without politically correct euphemisms: Bridget Everett is obese and that already makes her a welcome rarity in times of normative bodies. She is also a veteran woman by industry standards (next April she will turn 50) and yet, after a long career in various artistic disciplines such as stand-up comedy, cabaret, music and the acting (Patti Cake$, for example), finally gets his first leading role. And one to the measure of his immense talent.

In this series conceived by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, which is also executive produced by the brothers Jay and Mark Duplass (Jay is also the director of three episodes, including the pilot and the finale), Bridget Everett plays Sam, a Forty-something who has returned to her hometown of Kansas (from that place called Manhattan is Everett herself) shortly before the death of her sister Holly. In the midst of the pain of such a loss, she must deal with a miserable job (corrects exams), living alone in quite precarious conditions and with a clearly dysfunctional family with another sister with whom she gets along very badly (Mary Catherine Garrison’s Tricia Miller). , an alcoholic mother (Jane Drake Brody) and a lovable but bumbling father (Mike Hagerty) who does what he can to support the farm.

A talented singer, Sam once dreamed of being a professional on stage, but like everything else in her life, it has gone downhill. Her only friend, confidante and fan is Joel (Jeff Hiller, excellent), a co-worker who used to be a partner in a youth choir long ago and who is going through his own existential anguish (he is separating from his boyfriend). her).

If we already knew about the comic histrionics of Bridget Everett for her specials for Comedy Central and her participation in Inside Amy Schumer (Amy is kind of like her mentor), Someone in some place the show is also very ductile to face dramatic situations in a series that, beyond its short duration, gets into issues such as sexual and gender identities (very good contributions from the Drag King Murray Hill without falling into the stereotypes of a queer story ), religion, cheating within marriage, the aforementioned alcoholism, drug trafficking and the anguish and misery typical of any small-town dynamic with a fairly closed community.

Someone in some place had everything to fall into pathos, to make fun of its most ruthless characters (like Tricia’s), but sensitivity, humanism ends up beating cynicism in a tragicomedy that has no great intrigues, revelations, cliffhangers or blows of effect, but a welcome sensibility, a huge heart… and Everett singing beautiful versions of songs like Don’t Give Up. It is that the theme of Peter Gabriel seems to be a definition of his life. He never gave up and screen glory has come to him at 50.

Subscriptions are the best way for readers to directly support independent journalistic ventures and help sustain a quality product.

Thanks to a contribution of just 300 pesos per month (the cost of a coffee), which is debited from any card via Payment Marketsubscribers have access every Friday first thing in the morning to a careful and curated newsletter with trend analysis and every Wednesday they receive recommendations for movies and series on our channel WhatsApp.

In addition, there are other benefits (such as three months free of charge on the streaming platform MUBI), exclusive videoconferences and important discounts for all our courses and workshops.

Promotion: Those who join will have access at no additional charge to the last 20 exclusive newsletters.

For more information you can write to us at OtherCinesClub@gmail.com

subscribe