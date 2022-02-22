Reviews: Review of “The Legend of the Crab King” (“Re Granchio”), by Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis

The co-directors of the short Belva Nera (2013) and the documentary Il Solengo (2015) debut in the fiction feature film with a fascinating diptych -the second part is set in Tierra del Fuego- which had its world premiere at the Directors’ Fortnight at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

The Legend of the King Crab (Re Granchio, Italy-Argentina-France/2021). Script and direction: Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis. Cast: Gabriele Silli, Maria Alexandra Lungu, Mariano Arce, Severino Sperandio, Bruno Di Giovanni, Claudio Castori, Domenico Chiozzi, Darío Levy, Jorge Prado, Daniel Tur and Ercole Colnago. Photography: Simone D’Arcangelo. Sound: Claudio Bagni, Santiago Fumagalli and Catriel Vildosola. Editing: Andres Pepe Estrada. Music: Vittorio Giampietro. Production: Ring Film (Italy), Volpe Films (Argentina), Wanka Cine (Argentina) and Shellac Sud (France). Distributor: Cinetren. Duration: 109 minutes. Suitable for ages 13 and up. Rooms (first week): Showcase Belgrano, Gaumont, Cinemark Caballito, Hoyts Unicenter, Showcase Norcenter, Hoyts Quilmes, Cinemark Mendoza, Hoyts Rosario and Sunstar Ushuaia.



A group of old hunters gathers to eat, drink, sing, chat and share old legends of the region. One of them is that of Luciano, the son of a doctor from a town in the Tuscia region (Viterbo) between the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th. For some, “a saint”; for others, “a noble”; for the rest, “a madman”; for all, an inveterate drunkard. After that documentary start, the purest fiction.

Story of love and adventures (or misadventures), Re Granchio reconstructs the story of an antihero, a scruffy, dirty guy with a bushy beard and always with a bottle within reach, but also a rebel against the powerful, an impostor, a man uninterested in money and a lover. This first part “dialogues” with the filmography of Alice Rohrwacher (Happy Lazzaro) with its myths, traditions and its tribute to exponents of Italian cinema such as Pier Paolo Pasolini, Ermanno Olmi or the brothers Paolo and Vittorio Taviani.

A tragedy in the middle of a saintly celebration with Luciano as the person in charge causes him to be sent to the end of the world -or, as the second part is titled, “in ass to the world“- and then we will see the protagonist, now with the name of Antonio Maria de la Vera, a priest of the Salesian order, among sailors, mercenaries and gold diggers on the island of Tierra del Fuego. This second half is a real treasure hunt (supposedly stolen from a Spanish crown ship) and here we can find echoes of the king movieby Carlos Sorin; Jauja, by Lisandro Alonso; and shootouts worthy of the best classic western.

Although at times it looks a bit derivative or with too many dead times, the result of Re Granchio (king crab) is -in tune with its protagonist- intoxicating. There is in the visual and sound treatment (the work of the photographer Simone D’Arcangelo and the musical contributions of Vittorio Giampietro are notable), in the use of many non-professional actors (such as the omnipresent Gabriele Silli), in the recovery of stories from the oral tradition, in the exaltation of forgotten epics and in the vindication of these losers, multiple materials from which the most noble and fascinating films are nourished. Cinema as an odyssey, a journey through time, an adventure, a revelation.

