Reviews: Review of “The Man Who Sold His Skin” by Kaouther Ben Hania

Awarded at the Venice Film Festival and nominated for an Oscar, this new film by the Tunisian director boldly and provocatively explores issues such as modern art, immigration and inequality.

The man who sold his skin (L’homme que a vendu sa peau, Tunisia-France-Germany-Belgium-Sweden-Turkey/2020). Direction and script: Kaouther Ben Hania. Cast: Koen De Bouw, Monica Bellucci, Husam Chadat, Rupert Wynne-James, Adrienne Mei Irving, Najoua Zouheir, Yahya Mahayni, Saad Lostan, Nadim Cheikhrouha, and Dea Liane. Music: Amin Bouhafa. Photography: Christopher Aoun. Distributor: Zeta Films. Duration: 104 minutes. Suitable for over 13 years old with reserves. Screens (first week): 10 (Cinépolis Recoleta, Cinemark Palermo, Atlas Patio Bullrich, Lorca, Multiplex Belgrano, Cabildo Multiplex, Showcase Belgrano, Showcase North, Showcase Córdoba and Cines del Centro de Rosario.).

“Do you want my soul?” Sam asks the plastic artist Jefrrey Godefroy after he tells him that sometimes he feels like Mephistopheles. “No”, he replies, and finishes: “I want your back”. The dialogue takes place in the first minutes of The man who sold his skinand plants the seed around which the ethical, moral and sentimental dilemmas of that boy who fled from Syria and, a year later, earns a living in a chicken farm in Belgium will grow.

Sam (Yahya Mahayni, winner of the Best Actor award in the Orizzonti section of the 2020 Venice Film Festival) met Jefrrey after entering an art gallery with the sole purpose of stealing food. Far from the expected challenges, the artist finds in his helpless gaze a motivation to choose him as the protagonist of his latest creation, catapulting him into the international media eye.

The thing is that the work basically consists of tattooing a visa to enter Europe on the back of that loose refugee, with the promise of receiving a hefty amount of money in exchange. Of course, for many months he will have to remain quiet in a museum exhibiting his back, as if he were a David who carries, instead of a perfect body, a pass that would allow millions to flee from the war.

Oscar-nominated for Best International Film last year, The man who sold his skin proposes a story that swings between Sam’s growing internal conflicts, the repercussions of refugee associations and NGO’s that see in this work an act of exploitation and the stark portrait of the world of modern art, with its millionaires with philanthropic airs spending millions on works difficult to explain (there is something of that in The Squareby Ruben Östlund, also nominated in the international Oscar category).

The sometimes sinister look of contemporary art contrasts with the fragility of Sam, a man at the limit of his resistance, victim of a thousand internal contradictions and who, to make matters worse, moves to the same country where his girlfriend at the time of flee Syria. A somewhat forced romantic subplot, but one that anchors the film in a much warmer terrain than the depersonalized coldness of art galleries. It’s not for nothing that the edge’s assistant (a blonde Monica Bellucci) seems like a robot destined solely to carry out orders and control the disoriented Sam.

Although at times scattered in its dramatic core, The man who sold his skin unfolds a range of questions that reverberate even after the credits: the value of life in times of extreme commercialism, the brutal inequality (in terms of power and possibility) generated by the mere fact of being born in the wrong place at the right time less indicated and the limits of the human being in extreme situations. A quiet extremism that is exhibited live and direct to whoever wants to see it in a museum.

