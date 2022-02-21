Reviews: Review of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”, by David Blue Garcia (Netflix)

Yet another version inspired by the classic filmed almost half a century ago by Tobe Hopper, which quickly became a success on the red N platform.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Texas Chainsaw Massacre, United States/2022). Direction: David Blue Garcia. Screenplay: Chris Thomas Devlin, based on a story by Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues. Cast: Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Jacob Latimore, Moe Dunford, Olwen Fouere, John West Jr., Alice Krige, Nell Hudson, and Mark Burnham. Music: Colin Stetson. Photography: Ricardo Diaz. Duration: 82 minutes. Available on Netflix.

The original version of The Texas Chainsaw Massacredirected in 1974 by Tobe Hopper, marked a before and after in horror cinema, opening a path that they would later travel, in addition to its seven sequels made over four decades, other hundreds (thousands?) of films that they replicated both its narrative structure (a group of teenagers subjected to the will of a murderer with a chainsaw) and its bloody violence, made of viscera and hectoliters of blood.

This ninth installment, released on the Netflix platform, is built on the same basis, focusing, when not, on some young people, in this case influencers (?), who reach the small semi-abandoned Texan town of Harlow, a place left in time since that massacre from which a woman survived whose fate, in principle, is unknown.

But the boys –all without particular features, apart from one who carries the guilt of having survived a school shooting, a situation that has nothing to do with anything and is there more by mandate of fashion than anything else– do not they arrive by the way or anything like that, but because they have acquired several properties with the idea of ​​doing business with a group of potential buyers who arrive in a micro contracted for the occasion. An ideal moment for the murderer with a mask made of human skin to once again unleash a carnage. And what carnage!

Directed by David Blue García based on a story by the Uruguayan Fede Álvarez (Do not breathe) and his creative partner Rodo Sayagues, the film is always predictable and mostly bland, with situations that are unlikely to surprise anyone who has seen half a movie of this style. There are, it is true, some well-resolved scenes, like the one in which Leatherface gets into the bus and unceremoniously cuts through dozens of passengers. The result is one of those fast-digesting films, more concerned with piling up corpses than anything else.

