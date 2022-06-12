Reviews: Review of “The Wrath of God”, by Sebastián Schindel, with Diego Peretti and Juan Minujín (Netflix)

The transposition of the celebrated novel The slow death of Luciana B ., by Guillermo Martínez, has an impressive display of visuals and production resources, but in the dramatic field and the exercise of genre, the final result is below expectations.

The God’s anger (Argentina/2022). Direction: Sebastian Schindel. Cast: Diego Peretti, Juan Minujín, Macarena Achaga, Mónica Antonópulos, Guillermo Arengo, Romina Pino, Ornela D’Elía and Germán De Silva. Screenplay: Sebastián Schindel and Pablo Del Teso, based on the novel The Slow Death of Luciana B., by Guillermo Martínez. Photography: Fernando Lockett. Art direction: Sebastian Orgambide. Editing: Sebastian Schjaer. Sound: Fernando de Loredo and Ignacio Goyen. Music. Ivan Wyszogrod. Duration: 98 minutes. Available on Netflix from Wednesday June 15.

In a film with a framed story structure and multiple time jumps The God’s anger it opens and closes with a scene set in the imposing bookstore of El Ateneo in what used to be the Grand Splendid cinema. There, Kloster (Diego Peretti), a best-selling crime writer, is worshiped at the launch of his new novel. Odile & Odette. Amid autographs, applause and a cheering crowd, Esteban Rey (Juan Minujín) appears, a journalist who tells him that Luciana Blanco (Macarena Achaga) is waiting for him on the top floor of the place. “It’s because of Valentina,” she tells him and warns him that to avoid a scandal it’s best for her to go immediately. A few seconds later, we hear that a body falls into the void off screen and thus the first of a long chain of deaths occurs that will have origins, forms and consequences that are more than doubtful. Accidents? murders? suicides? An accumulation concocted by a mastermind of crime or a mere chain of chance?

That is the disturbing and promising beginning of a psychological thriller that will later find it increasingly difficult to sustain the intensity, the tension, the suspense and, in short, the attraction to a story full of confrontations, perversions, threats, revenge, possible confabulations and tragedies that are unleashed, but that even in its accumulation of partial revelations and shock effects does not achieve, in a good part of its slightly more than hour and a half duration, the narrative fluidity or the climates that this type of incursions into the cinema genres require (demand) to “catch” a viewer and not let go until the final shot. In The God’s anger Many (too many) things happen, multiple enigmas are added, but on the way to solving them we gradually lose interest in knowing the true motivations, their dimensions and implications.

In The God’s anger there are obvious casting and performance problems, starting with the lack of nuance in the work of Macarena Achaga as Luciana B., who should be the axis, the engine and the beacon of the story, and continuing with the performances “on autopilot” both by Peretti (who once again plays a sickly writer as in the recent Echoes of a crime) like Minujín and most of the secondary ones. At times, it seems as if they are reciting the lines in an almost monotone tone rather than intimately feeling what they express.

After The pattern, x-ray of a crime, The son Y family crimesSchindel builds as co-writer (from the successful novel published in 2007 by Guillermo Martínez) and director an impeccable film in terms of its production deployment and its technical finish (it had a dream team that includes the photography of Fernando Lockett, the art by Sebastián Orgambide, editing by Sebastián Schjaer and sound design by Fernando de Loredo), but which falls short of previous expectations in the context of this growing tendency of streaming platforms to finance transpositions of several of the main best sellers of Argentine police literature.

