Reviews: Review of “White Building”, by Kavich Neang (MUBI)

The first feature film by this young Cambodian director has, in any case, a strong documentary and autobiographical inspiration, since it is based on his personal experiences in the housing complex alluded to in the title. Winner of the Best Actor award for Piseth Chhun in the Orizzonti competition at the Venice Mostra 2021.

White Building (bodeng-sar, Cambodia-France-China-Qatar/2021). Direction: Kavich Neang. Screenplay: Daniel Mattes and Kavich Neang. Cast: Piseth Chhun, Chinnaro Soem, Sovann Tho, Jany Min, Hout Sithorn and Ok Sokha. Cinematography: Douglas Seok. Edition: Felix Rehm. Duration: 90 minutes. Available on MUBI from Wednesday, April 13.

The White Building that lends its name to the title of the film by the young Cambodian director Kavich Neang was a complex of several buildings where hundreds of lower-middle-class families lived together. A piece of land too large and valuable for real estate developers not to lay eyes on it, with the idea of ​​building a luxury casino. White Building was finally demolished in 2017.

Based on the personal experiences of the director, who lived there until his last days, the film stars Sammang, a 20-year-old boy who in the first scenes shares some nights out and rap dances with his friends. There is in this interaction a genuine freshness reminiscent of American comedies with shy and somewhat clumsy teenagers with women of the style of Super cool.

But Neang goes the other way, because that peaceful life collides with a difficult family and housing situation. In the first appearance, his artist’s father has a foot infection leading to amputation that takes away his strength to move forward. In the second, because Sammang belongs to one of the families of the White Building, who receive a first offer to sell their apartments. Some want to do it as soon as possible, knowing that the sum is very difficult to refuse. Others, on the other hand, do not seem very in agreement with dividing the money according to the number of square meters.

Neang observes the situation through the eyes of this boy torn between youthful impulses and the harsh reality of the adult world slipping through the cracks. White Building It is filmed with a realist imprint that avoids picturesqueness about the popular classes and youth, a sign that there is a director behind who knows what he is talking about. Because Sammang is a boy with more doubts than certainties, who, as if that were not enough, faces a situation in which the definitive loss of innocence appears on the horizon.

