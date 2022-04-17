Reviews: Review of “X”, by Ti West, with Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega and Kid Cudi

After its premiere a month ago at the SXSW Festival, this successful combination of slasher horror, black comedy, class B and porn cinema set in the late ’70s and released by the influential A24 label is already circulating online.

X (United States/2022). Script and direction: Ti West. Cast: Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Owen Campbell and Stephen Ure. Photography: Eliot Rockett. Editing: David Kashevaroff and Ti West. Music: Tyler Bates and Chelsea Wolfe. Duration: 105 minutes.

In two decades of career, the prolific Ti West has shot almost 30 short films, segments of collective films, episodes of series and feature films such as The House of the Devil (2009), The Innkeepers (2011), The Sacrament (2013) or In a Valley of Violence (2016), to cite just a few titles. Although he had already earned a place as a cult director, especially in horror films, with X He has gotten the best reviews of his career.

From the first scene, in which several patrol cars arrive at a farm and the police begin to find traces of blood and several corpses that we cannot identify, we already know that in X there will be a slasher festival at some point. But for that we will have to wait a long time.

We are in the Houston of 1979 (West is another of the fashion filmmakers fascinated by the ’70s) and -24 hours before that opening scene- we meet Wayne (Martin Henderson), a porn producer who has rented the mentioned country house to an elderly couple to shoot there The Farmer’s Daughters, a decidedly handmade XXX film. He heads there in a van accompanied by Maxine / Pearl (Mia Goth), his cocaine-addled girlfriend and aspiring adult film star; Bobby-Lynne (Brittany Snow), another conditioned movie actress, “stud” Jackson (rapper Kid Cudi), who dates Bobby-Lynne; a cameraman who dreams of being the new Godard (Owen Campbell) and his girlfriend, assistant and sound engineer Lorraine (Jenna Ortega). In other words, three couples looking to make a porn as best and as quickly as possible.

What follows is an accumulation of very diverse generic elements and references. The most obvious are, of course, Chainsaw Man: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, by Tobe Hooper; Y Boogie Nights: Pleasure Gamesby Paul Thomas Anderson, but there are also quotes from Psychosis, The glow, hardcore, the deadly crocodile and the signatures follow.

Proud cultist of the class B spirit, of a very black humor, of the most amateur porn cinema and of terror in its different forms, this film vindicates the seventies aesthetic in which a lot of good music of the time fits, fanatic televangelists and an appropriate look vintage. Gore and playful at the same time, X amuses and terrifies in equal parts. A true cinephile feast that -it seems- will soon have a prequel.

