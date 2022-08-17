Reviews: Reviews of “Marquetalia”, by Laura Linares; and “El monte”, by Sebastián Caulier

REVIEW OF “MARQUETALIA”

After its world premiere in the Official Competition of the Toulouse Festival, this fascinating documentary arrives in theaters and on streaming.

Marquetalia (Argentina/2022). Direction and script: Laura Linares. Photography: Melina Terribili. Edition: Pablo Rabe. Sound: Andres Perugini. Camera: Melina Terribili and Laura Linares Music: Julián Di Pietro. Duration: 62 minutes. Distributor: APIMA Distribution. Suitable for ages 13 and up. Premiere at the Gaumont Cinema (at 4 and 9 pm) and at Espacios INCAA in Unquillo and Rawson. Also on Cine Ar TV (Thursday 18 and Saturday 20, at 8 p.m.) and streaming on Cine Ar Play (free, from Friday 19 to Thursday 25).

“One thing is confinement and another is loneliness”, he says at one point in the documentary Marquetalia its protagonist, Elida Baldomir. It is not a capricious statement. On the contrary, if there is one thing that this woman who travels as she can knows the ailments of her old age, it is confinement and loneliness, the result of her time in a clandestine prison, where she was physically and psychologically tortured, during the military dictatorship. Uruguayan.

Baldomir was not just any woman within the Tupamaros guerrilla organization. She knew how to be the leader of a column made up of men and one of the 38 political prisoners who escaped from the Cabildo prison in Montevideo, in what is considered the largest escape from a women’s prison in history (the book is strongly recommended). 38 starsby Josefina Licitra, for more details of the case).

Bariloche filmmaker Laura Linares finds her living in a small Montevideo apartment from which little or nothing comes out. She spends most of the day in bed with her pain and rampant depression, accompanied by her cat and a maid who does what she can to try to keep her from being locked up. But she resists, as if that of confinement and loneliness were a mantra that accompanies her to this day.

Marquetalia portrays that woman crossed by memories loaded with idealism that collide head-on with a very different reality. Between reflections on old age, the armed struggle and the past, Linares builds a documentary full of ghosts that Élida does not want (or cannot) let go.

REVIEW OF “THE MONTE”

Gustavo Garzón shines in this enigmatic third feature film by the creator of the innocence of the spider (2012) and the barnyard (2017), which had its premiere in the Argentine Competition of the last BAFICI.

The mountain (Argentina, 2022) Direction and script: Sebastián Caulier. Cast: Gustavo Garzón, Juan Barberini and Gabriela Pastor. Photography: Nicolás Gorla Edition: Federico Rotstein, Tomás Pernich Art Design: Andrea Benítez Sound: Manuel de Andrés. Production: Daniel Werner (Werner Cinema). Duration: 87 minutes. Cinemas (first week, from August 18 to 24): Gaumont (at 2:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.), Showcase Belgrano, Atlas Caballito, Atlas Pilar, Cinemark Hoyts Unicenter, Cinemark Hoyts Quilmes, Cinépolis Avellaneda, Showcase Norcenter, showcase Haedo, Showcase Rosario, Cinemark Hoyts Rosario; Cinépolis Mendoza, Cinemark Hoyts Mendoza and Showcase Córdoba.

The film begins with the camera traveling, drone through, the bed of a river surrounded by a green carpet of trees, while the voiceover of a woman claims to have been abducted by that Formosan mountain. It was a journey that lasted an eternity for her, even when, upon returning from it, she discovered that nothing had changed and she was at the same moment that she had left.

The introduction is perfectly in tune with what a doctor turned into a sullen and lonely man who lives in rags and voluntarily away from all the comforts of civilization experiences: even the electricity and water in his cabin were cut off, convinced that those services they are useless. In this sense, the work of Gustavo Garzón is remarkable, as it perfectly embodies the sharpest edges of a person far from civilization: always threatening yet defensive, a gaze with equal parts of self-absorption and madness, disturbed as well as disturbing.

Without news of him for a long time, it will be his son (Juan Barberini) who travels to that place to discover that things are much more complex than he thought. That the distance between them transcends the physical and the ideological (father does not seem to agree with his son’s homosexuality or with his way of living) for reasons that go beyond personal will.

Sebastián Caulier builds a story with two subplots that grow together. On the one hand, the progressive reunion between father and son; on the other, the motivations that led that man to get lost in the middle of nowhere. Motivations that include the appearance of the fantastic, as if it were a monster movie in which the monstrous remains off screen, thus enabling a cosmogony very similar to that of several recent Brazilian films according to which nature operates as a terrain where everything is possible.

