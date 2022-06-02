Reviews: Reviews of “Telma, the cinema and the soldier”, “Rancho”, “El fulgor”, “Clock, solitude” and “Notes from the running of the bulls”



-Telma, the cinema and the soldier (Argentina/2022). Direction: Brenda Taubin. Screenplay: Brenda Taubin and Mariano Pozzi. Cast: Telma D’Andrea, Alicia Rubio, Elena Sosa, Liliana Vazquez, Ernesto Antonio Gulla, Antonio Orlando D’Abato, Genoveva Guarnieri, José Luis Andino, Santiago Kuster, Manuela Begino Lavalle, Alejandra Marcela Taibo and Claudio Rodriguez. Photography and Camera: Aylen Lopez. Editing: Karina Exposito. Music: Francisco Seoane. Duration: 80 minutes. Cinemas: Gaumont (Av. Rivadavia 1635), from Thursday 2 to Wednesday 8 June, at 1:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.; Espacio INCAA Orán (Salta), Thursday 2, Friday 3, Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 June, at 8:00 p.m.; INCAA Space Municipal Select Cinema (La Plata), from Thursday 9 to Wednesday 15 June, at 7:00 p.m.; INCAA Space Cinema Theater Talia Puerto San Julián (Santa Cruz), from Thursday 9 to Sunday 12 June, at 8 pm; Wednesday, June 15, at 9:00 p.m.. ★★★✩✩Telma D’Andrea is 77 years old, loves the cinema (she is part of a group of retirees that meets every Thursday to watch movies), but above all she is consumed by a great obsession: finding a soldier who was in the Malvinas and who was the first love of his then fifteen-year-old daughter Lili, with whom they exchanged love letters during the 1982 war.

With the help of some friends, the stubborn Telma will start a detective task that the film appropriates, always making evident the artifice, the fictional construction in the documentary field, and playing with the complicity between the veteran protagonists and the young director Brenda. Taubin.

reminiscent of the cinephiles but also of the mole agent, Telma, the cinema and the soldierwhich had its world premiere at the recent BAFICI, bets -even from the use of music- on the comedy of entanglements, beyond the fact that in the background is the drama of the war (it also includes a lot of archive material on the Falklands conflict).

We will not advance the results of the search, but the film is more interesting when its multiple proposals and materials are analyzed separately than as a whole. There is an obvious sympathy in the characters (and empathy with the story in question), but also something that sounds forced, not quite emotional, in the mixture of the different elements and facets of the film. DIEGO BATLLE





–Ranch (Argentina/2021). Direction and script: Pedro Speroni. With the testimonies of Oscar Artaza, Iván Bilbao, Pablo Moyan and Laio Pereyra. Photography: Pedro Speroni and Santiago Trocolli. Edition: Miguel Colombo. Sound: Jorge Gutierrez. Duration: 72 minutes. In the Sala Lugones (Thursday 2, at 9:00 p.m.; Friday 3, at 9:00 p.m.; Saturday 4, at 9:00 p.m.; Sunday 5, at 9:00 p.m.; Tuesday 7, at 6:00 p.m.; Wednesday 8, at 6:00 p.m.; and Thursday 9 ; At 18); at MALBA (Sunday June 5, 12, 19 and 26, at 8 pm); and at the Gaumont (from June 9 to 15, at 6:30 p.m.). ★★★½

Documentarians are often interested in things invisible to the mainstream media. It is so in Ranch there are protagonists of two different materials: those of flesh and blood -prisoners of a maximum security prison, men with dreams, fears and longings-, and that mass of brick, loose cables, cement and bars that is the prison.

It is not the first recent film to approach the prison universe. This was done, for example, by the very good Pavilion 4 Y The visit. But if they chose to focus on particular aspects, director Pedro Speroni uses a suffocating camera, almost always very close to the weathered faces of those who, for the most part, have been serving a sentence for years for crimes of all kinds, with murders but mostly robberies. , to patiently listen to what they think, what they feel, how it was possible that their lives will take them there.

Marginalization and family violence are common factors in all the stories that are intertwined with different postcards of daily life. She is so attached to her protagonists, that Ranch at times he soaks up that drift and doesn’t seem to know very well what he wants to tell, where to go in narrative terms.

Among those who speak, a short boxer with a broken nose stands out, whose training in front of the bag combines physical aspects and emotions. His blows are discharges of contained anger, the possibility of a near future – he is waiting for the final signature to come out – in freedom. The boy moves even when he is seated, an anxious wait that Speroni shares as one more companion. Ranch it is, then, the record of an involuntary community cultivated in forced coexistence. EZEQUIEL BOETTI

–the glare (Argentina, 2021). Direction, script and photography: Martin Farina. Interpreters: Vilmar Paiva and Franco Heiler. Sound: Martín Farina and Gabriel Santamaría. Music: Martin Farina and Jorge Barilari. Duration: 65 minutes. Suitable for ages 13 and up. At the Gaumont, from June 2 to 8, at 7:30 p.m. ★★★½



The programmer David Obarrio is right when, paraphrasing the director of the glarestates in the BAFICI 2022 catalog that it could be “the dreamlike version of Gualeguaychú: The country of the carnival”, the film co-directed by the prolific Martín Farina together with Marco Berger and which was presented at the 2021 Buenos Aires festival.

What was there the preparations and anxiety of a group of young people on the eve of the most important event in the city, here is a more peripheral and elusive poetic approach to glitter, costumes and floats. Farina does so by following the routine of a group of gauchos for whom the carnival brings with it other rituals linked to rural trades in general and meat in particular, to then give free rein to the festivities.

the glare it advances with the weary pace of the Mesopotamian rivers, dwelling on details that define the peculiarities of a way of life. The bodies – all the flesh, in fact – function as objects that the camera studies through close-ups as detailed as they are suggestive, pursuing that truth that only the lens can apprehend.

One-man orchestra in charge of practically all the technical areas, Farina (nomadic woman, taekwondo, Fulboy, children of god) rehearses a new variant of a work that has been moving away from the traditional lines to embrace experimentation, open stories, observation as an ethical and aesthetic act that requires an active viewer willing to complete what they see on their own. A film made with the same raw material of dreams. EZEQUIEL BOETTI

–clock loneliness (Argentina/2021). Direction and photography: César González. Cast: Nadine Cifre, Sabrina Moreno, Érica Rivas, Edgardo Castro and Juanky Romero. Script and editing: Nadine Cifre and César González. Music: Die Humans, Tomás Nochteff, Carmen Burgess and Ariel Moyano. Duration: 70 minutes. In the Cultural Center of Cooperation (Av. Corrientes 1543), at 8:00 p.m.. ★★★✩✩



First it was Raúl Perrone, then José Celestino Campusano and, for some time now, César González. Beyond their generational, thematic and stylistic differences, the three have forged prolific filmographies from the deep suburbs and became benchmarks for many programmers and some critics for making a different cinema from the peripheries and in several cases even outside the centrality. porteña and INCAA subsidies.

In the case of César González, the youngest of the three, many essays were written about his “poetics” in stories set in popular neighborhoods and he was put as an example against a supposedly mediocre and predictable cinema that would be being made from the establishment. industrial.

In that sense, clock loneliness emerges as the most classic film of all I’ve seen this director. Built in direct collaboration with the magnetic protagonist Nadine Cifre, who also appears as co-writer, co-editor and co-producer, it tells the story of a young woman who lives alone and in quite precarious conditions in the south of the Buenos Aires suburbs. However, unlike many of her neighbors, she has a blank job as a cleaning lady in a huge print shop.

Gonzalez’s camera –Athens (2019), rain of cages (2020) and castle and sun (2020)- He doesn’t leave for a moment and always closely follows this girl with light blue and green hair, from her everyday life at home, where sometimes even water is missing, to her long bus trips to the factory led by Mario (Edgardo Castro). And right in her boss’s office she will find and steal an expensive watch, which will end with a fellow cleaner losing her job.

And there begins the (new) hardships of our antiheroine, dominated by guilt and threatened by an increasingly hostile context, which will lead her to seek refuge with her mother (Erica Rivas). The story -which has elements that refer to the cinema of the aforementioned Campusano and that of the Dardenne brothers- is, as has been said, somewhat conventional, but what makes it clock loneliness a film at times fascinating are the details, the small observations: the ominous Riachuelo, the horse-drawn carts, a little french love de los Redondos playing in a bar and those micro (and not so micro) machismos that condition the day-to-day life of a young woman looking for a path to independence amidst temptations and obstacles. DIEGO BATLLE

IN BRIEF THE CRITIQUE OF “NOTES FROM THE LOCKDOWN”

Subscriptions are the best way for readers to directly support independent journalistic ventures and help sustain a quality product.

Thanks to a contribution of just 300 pesos per month (the cost of a coffee), which is debited from any card via Payment Marketsubscribers have access every Friday first thing in the morning to a careful and curated newsletter with trend analysis and every Wednesday they receive recommendations for movies and series on our channel WhatsApp.

In addition, there are other benefits (such as three months free of charge on the streaming platform MUBI), exclusive videoconferences and important discounts for all our courses and workshops.

Promotion: Those who join will have access at no additional charge to the last 20 exclusive newsletters.

For more information you can write to us at OtherCinesClub@gmail.com

subscribe