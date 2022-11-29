Reviews: Two reviews of “Hasta los huesos” (“Bones and All”), by Luca Guadagnino, with Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell

After its world premiere in the Official Competition of the last Venice Film Festival, where the director of call me by your name won the Best Director award and Taylor Russell won the Marcello Mastroianni statuette for Best Young Actor, this bold and controversial transposition of the novel published in 2015 by Camille DeAngelis about two young cannibalistic lovers who run through the (northern )Deep America. In this special we offer two quite antagonistic views on the film.

to the bone (Bones and All, United States-Italy/2022). Directed by: Luca Guadagnino. Cast: Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, Jessica Harper, David Gordon Green, Michael Stuhlbarg and Jake Horowitz. Screenplay: David Kajganich, based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. Photography: Arseni Khachaturan. Editing: Marco Costa. Production Design: Elliott Hostetter. Music: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Distributor: Warner Bros. Duration: 130 minutes. Suitable for people over 16 years old with reservations.

REVIEW 1

By Fernando E. Juan Lima

★★★½

The latest film from the director of The lover (I sound l’amore), call me by your namethe remake of Suspiria and the series We Are Who We Are it was one of the most anticipated of the 79th edition of the Venice Biennale. Possibly the presence of Timothée Chalamet helped this. And, without prejudice to the fact that the “locality” of the director born in Palermo cannot be ignored, there was some reason in the latter since, without a doubt, the star of Dune He was the one who best took the red carpet of Venice by storm, which is a whole world apart, a parallel universe governed by other rules, since when it comes to strictly to the bone / Bones and AllChalamet does his own but the one who stands out especially is the protagonist Taylor Russell.

Perhaps affected by so much expectation, the majority reception was somewhat lukewarm (possibly much more than what this work deserves). If the remake of the film by the great Dario Argento functioned less as a genre work than as a reinterpretation, as a way of appropriating the giallo universe with very different tools from those of that genre, what happens here is -in that sense- much more linear. Coming of age, road trip, love story traversed by cannibalism, what stands out is the dazzle produced in the filmmaker by a certain iconography of American cinema (or not only cinema?). It is clear, once again, that genre cinema as such is not what this director is most interested in.

Guadagnino has known how to travel the world, he has worked with actresses and actors of various origins, but this is, without a doubt, his “American film”, his Paris, Texas. With a very powerful beginning, to its classic authorial marks (a stylization that is applied even to the creatures that move in the margins, like the ones that inhabit this film) the journey through the deep United States is imposed, that which is far from both ocean coasts. The meeting of the declassed can give rise to a love story (something that the excessive and redundant music of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ros does not finish ruining), but the search for the origins and the escape lead them into a drift in which the landscapes, the changes of light and the routes that extend to infinity take the screen by storm.

What is it that truly composes and distinguishes us? What are the limits that we can or decide to respect? That seems to be wondering Guadagnino in this love story that travels the United States. The irruption of anthropophagy (drive of a special race, of a tribe, of the infected or perhaps of the mutants best prepared for the future that is coming, we do not know) gives us a few successful gore moments and, possibly, a look particular about American society.

REVIEW 2

By Diego Batlle

★★½

As an admirer of a good part of the “Guadagnino universe” (including his series We Are Who We Are seems to me almost a masterpiece) I approached to the bone with enormous curiosity, but the final feeling was a certain disappointment in the face of such expectations.

All that sensitivity, lyricism, melancholy and romantic empathy that worked so well in several of his previous works here sounds forced, imposted, overloaded, underlined. The original material may not help (a story of cannibals), but this time neither the dramatic structure, nor the visual stylization, nor the musical display (the original soundtrack is by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and the soundtrack includes themes from Joy Division , New Order and Duran Duran), nor the reunion with Timothée Chalamet after the consecration Call me by your name achieve the effects that his previous films did.

Set in 1988, to the bone is a road movie about two “cursed lovers”, Maren (Taylor Russell, the best of the film) and Lee (Chalamet), young cannibals who flee across different states of deep America aboard a dilapidated van. The film swings with no little indecision between epic romanticism, the most extreme gore (with a character between pathetic and threatening like Mark Rylance’s Sully), notable performers reduced to very minor roles (André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, Michael Stulhbarg, Jessica Harper) and the adolescent portrait that here at times seems closer to the vampires of Twilight that of something else.

Italian Guadagnino set out to make his “definitive” epic about American society (and bask in its awe-inspiring landscapes along the way), a bit like German Wim Wenders in Paris, Texasas well maintained by the text that precedes this one, although also with some bad landsby Terrence Malick; but he ended up building a series of vignettes with rather superficial observations, scenes “for the fans” (Chalamet dancing and singing lick it up, of Kiss) and a lot of mythical iconography but in the long run not very substantial (old amusement parks, village cafeterias, mobile homes, decadent service stations).

to the bone it has all the seasonings to pass for a bold, extreme, provocative, controversial film, but it ends up being a mannered narration that in many cases remains manipulation, ostentation and a mere gesture.

Subscriptions are the best way for readers to directly support independent journalistic ventures and help sustain a quality product that maintains access to all its content for free.

what does it offer OtherCinemas/Club to all its partners and partners?

-Every Friday first thing they receive in their e-mail box a careful and cured newsletter with analysis of audiovisual trends, festivals and news in the universe of cinemas and streaming.

-Access free of charge to the last 20 exclusive newsletters.

-Every Wednesday night they reach their cell phones recommendations in audio and text of movies and series through our whatsapp channel.

-They can access three months free of charge on the prestigious streaming platform MUBIspecialized in auteur and quality cinema.

-Raffles for tickets to any movie, on any day and time, in any of the complexes of the Multiplex chain (new benefit).

-Discounts throughout the year our courses and workshopsin addition to other benefits that we communicate every month.

What types of subscriptions to OtherCinemas/Club Are they available via Mercado Pago?

STANDARD SUBSCRIPTION: 300 pesos per month.

subscribe me

SUBSCRIPTION MAX: 500 pesos per month.

(Video and text content will be sent in advance and/or exclusively, there will be additional discounts on our courses and workshops, and priority access to our activities).

subscribe me

MORE INFORMATION:

For any questions or further information you can write to our email: OtherCinesClub@gmail.com