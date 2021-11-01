Revision of the car, the increase starts tomorrow. Here’s what changes and how to get the “ safe vehicle voucher ”

TRENTO. According to the calendar, it was to come into force on 1 November; but being a day of celebration, the increase will start from the following day. From tomorrow, Tuesday 2 November, an increase of about 10 euros (9.95 euros) in the car overhaul will be triggered.

With the enactment of the implementing Decree by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, in fact, the increase in the tariff for the revisions of the car that will go up from 45 to 54.95 euros.

If the periodic check is carried out in a private inspection center, VAT (22%), the motorization rate (10.20 euros) and postage (1.78 euros) must be added to this figure, for a total of 79 , 02 euros, which represents 18% more than the current 66.88 euros.

“The tariff had been blocked since 2007, he explained Roberto Bottan, President of the CGIA – but in recent years the investments by companies imposed by law by the Ministry of Transport have been huge: both in safety, in training and above all in technological innovation, necessary to carry out checks related to revisions “.

“The increase of 9.95 euros – continues Bottan – responds to the need to guarantee on the one hand the economic sustainability of the control centers and on the other hand the maintenance of a high quality standard of the revision service, without neglecting the main purpose which is represented by road safety and user protection “.

From the CGIA they recall that in order to partially mitigate the increase, the legislation provides for the provision of a “safe vehicle voucher”, worth € 9.95. The recipients will be users who, between 2021 and 2023, will have their vehicle inspected.

Interested users will be able to submit a request for the bonus of € 9.95 starting from the date of entry into operation of the specific digital platform, which will be the only tool through which to request the contribution, after registering on the platform itself with SPID, card. electronic identity (Cie) or national service card (Cns). The platform will come into operation as of December 21, 2021. The request is in fact completely borne by the owner of the vehicle, who will be able to carry out it only after having performed the overhaul.

To intervene on the increase is also the Codacons. “The price increases of petrol and diesel were not enough. To burden the expenses of motorists there are also increases in the cost of the car overhaul”He explains in a note.

“Once again – commented the president Carlo Rienzi – Italian motorists are used as ATMs by the Government, through an increase in taxes on cars, and instead of reducing taxation to alleviate the effects of expensive gasoline, it was decided to increase the rate of the car overhaul by 22% ”.