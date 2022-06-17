Revlon firm files for bankruptcy

Revlonthe multinational beauty products company created 90 years ago has filed for bankruptcy, weighed down by debt, disruptions to its supply network and skyrocketing costs.

The New York-based cosmetics company, whose stock symbol is NYSE:REV, said it expects to borrow $575 million from its existing lenders to keep its day-to-day operations going.

Of all Revlon’s international subsidiaries in operation, only those in Canada and the UK are included in the process. The application was filed in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. Revlon, whose brands from Almay to Elizabeth Arden have been a constant presence on store shelves, has struggled for years to respond to changing beauty standards and increased competition. It is backed by billionaire Ron Perelman’s MacAndrews & Forbes.

(Revlon CEO Ronald O. Perelman poses with Cindy Crawford, Salma Hayek and Halle Berry. 1997/AP Photo)

the signature Revlon was founded in New York on March 1, 1932, during the Great Depression, by American-born Jewish brothers Charles Revson and Joseph Revson, who teamed up with chemist Charles Lachman, who contributed the ‘L’ to the brand name.