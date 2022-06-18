Revlon, the cosmetics brand for actresses and models, goes bankrupt to save itself

Cindy CrawfordElle Macpherson, Audrey Hepburn, Melanie Griffith, Julianne Moore and Emma Stone are just some of the names of supermodels and actresses that over the years have been linked to Revlon for their campaigns advertising. Now, nine decades after its founding and not without some other setback along the way, the well-known cosmetics brand has filed for bankruptcy harassed by some accounts that do not come out.

Revlon hopes to be able to continue operating after declaring bankruptcy and buy time to solve its economic problems. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Their aspiration, they explain in Guardianin refinancing with the obtaining about 575 million dollars Y be able to continue operating holding on to Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US. debtthe increase in production costthe competition and the problems in supply chain They have brought you to this point.

“Today’s introduction will allow Revlon to offer our consumers the iconic products we’ve delivered for decades, while providing a clearer path for our future growth,” Debra Perelman, president and CEO of Revlon, said in a statement. Revlon since 2018. His father, billionaire Ron Perelman, acquired the company in the eighties through a hostile takeover, they recall in the aforementioned British newspaper.

Founded in New York in 1932 by the Revson brothers and chemist Charles Lachmanreports The country, came onto the market with a nail polish and later expanded their catalog from manicures to lipsticks. With the acquisition of other brands and new releases, its catalog has been increasing over time. Today under his label you can also buy hair products, for example.

One of its best times was after World War II, when it was ranked second in the cosmetics market in the United States. From there began its international expansion. Were good decades for the brand that in the 1980s and 1990s he used many familiar faces from the cinema and the runway (he continued to do so afterwards) for his advertisements.

Continue reading the story

Currently, where the competition in the world of cosmetics is much fiercer than at the time of its birth and expansion, his brand is in position 22according to the specialized fashion magazine WWDcited by Guardian. The problems that have led him to declare bankruptcy date from before the pandemic, but they intensified with it. They point out in the British newspaper that the use of masks caused lipstick sales to fall and that in the Revlon case in 2020 its sales fell by 20%. That year they avoided bankruptcy, but this year and after a rebound in sales in the first quarter of around 8%, they have not been able to.

In recent months, in addition to the decline in sales, they have had to deal with problems with the supply chain that reached prevent them from meeting the deadlines of some clients. The increase in production costs and raw materials has also affected them. With this move, Revlon are confident they can save themselves.

ON VIDEO | The Madrid pastry shop where you can taste New York sweets more than 5,000 kilometers from the Big Apple