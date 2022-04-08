Health

Revocation of mandate: why AMLO promotes a referendum that could cost him the presidency

  • Marcos Gonzalez Diaz
  • BBC News World correspondent in Mexico

For the first time in its history, Mexico will ask its population this Sunday if they want their president to continue in office or not.

The mandate revocation consultation arrives in the country presented as an exercise in democracy and with the firm support of its president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), a great defender of asking the people about various issues of his government.

However, the initiative has been strongly rejected by those who consider that this consultation is not necessary and that it only pursues reaffirm the image of the president, who continues to enjoy high popular acceptance according to surveys.

Previously held in countries such as Venezuela or Bolivia, Mexicans will have to choose in this consultation between two options that will define AMLO’s future: “that his mandate be revoked due to loss of confidence” or “that he continue in the Presidency of the Republic” until his term ends in 2024.

