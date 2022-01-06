Revolt in Kazakhstan, Russian and allied troops arrive: 12 dead and 353 wounded among law enforcement agencies

Yesterday, on the eve of the Epiphany, Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin, had assured: Kazakhstan can solve its problems on its own and it is important that no one interferes from abroad (source Ria Novosti). Today, at the crack of dawn, Russia – with an official note from Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Moscow Foreign Ministry – officially announces the sending of Russian troops and paratroopers to Kazakhstan.

The country was the scene of clashes and protests throughout the night, making the toll of the gas revolt in the country more and more dramatic. With the repression linked to the sending of troops from Moscow. Palaces of power stormed by demonstrators. According to reports from the police, “dozens of demonstrators were killed”. The president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, addressed Putin directly. The country’s authorities have announced the start of an “anti-terrorism operation against looters and rioters conducted jointly by security forces and the army”.

Kazakhstan: 180-day fuel price ceiling reset

The Kazakh government office also announced that it had reintroduced a price cap for petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas for 180 days. The sharp rise in the price of LPG sparked violent riots in the former Soviet republic last Tuesday.

Over a thousand injured: 12 dead and 353 injured among the police

But Kazakhstan is experiencing the strongest street protests the country has seen since gaining independence three decades ago. Dozens of protesters were killed in the night protests in Almaty. Government buildings were set on fire and at least eight law enforcement officers were killed. The current toll would be, in addition to the victims, more than that a thousand people injured in the country in the demonstrations. The Ministry of Health announced it on public TV: “About 400 have been hospitalized and 62 are in intensive care.” According to Alamaty police, 12 officers were killed in clashes with protesters, one was found beheaded.

First Russian troops arrived

Russia has confirmed the sending of troops to stabilize the situation in Kazakhstan, upset by the riots that broke out over the dear. “A collective peacekeeping force of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has been sent to Kazakhstan for a limited period in order to stabilize and normalize the situation”, indicates a note of the alliance released on Telegram by the spokesman of the ministry. Foreign Affairs Officer, Maria Zakharova.

The first Russian troops have already arrived according to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), made up of six former Soviet republics led by Moscow. The Russian military is being transported to Kazakhstan by air and the contingent already landed has started operations. CSTO reports that its main one will be the protection of government buildings. The operation, explains the note, is being attended by personnel from all the countries belonging to the alliance which – in addition to Russia and Kazakhstan – include Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Moscow, peacekeeping mission could take a month

The mission to Kazakhstan of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), led by Russia, could “take about a month,” said the deputy chairman of the Defense Commission of the Duma. The task of the troops will be “to help neutralize the instigators of violence and secure strategic infrastructure,” he explained.

Two hospitals surrounded in Almaty

Meanwhile, the demonstrations continue. According to the latest news, armed rioters surrounded two hospitals in the Kazakh city of Almaty, hampering the transit of the wounded. This was reported by the state television of Nur-Sultan. According to the official media, the “terrorists” are using civilians as “human shields”, which is complicating the operations to restore order.

Control of Almaty airport resumed

Meanwhile, the Kazakh security forces have regained control of the Almaty airport, occupied by demonstrators. During the riots, which exploded due to a rise in fuel prices, the rioters also set fire to the presidential residence and the town hall.

In Almaty shooting in front of the Municipality: dozens of deaths

During the night there was an “intense shooting” between soldiers and armed men in front of the Almaty municipality headquarters, reports the agency Tax. “The troops have arrived in the square and have begun to clean it of the rioters”, reports the reporter of the Russian agency, “an intense shooting is in progress”. “Last night extremist forces tried to storm administrative buildings, the Almaty City Police Department, district offices and police stations,” Azirbek told television. Khabar-24. The spokesperson also urged residents to “avoid leaving their homes to protect their safety”.

The situation in the capital is under control

The situation is, for now, calm in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan, where long lines are being created at ATMs in an attempt to withdraw cash, after the central bank has suspended operations. He reports it Tax. The streets are crowded but there are no protests, the correspondent of the Russian agency reports, the internet is still blocked and the police patrol the city.

Central bank of Kazakhstan has suspended the operations of banks

But the Kazakh central bank has suspended the operations of the country’s banks and stock exchanges in order to protect “the health and life of financial sector personnel” while “counter-terrorism operations” are underway to stop the unrest in the country. The spokesman Olzhas Ramazanov reports. The stop is currently only scheduled for today.