Revolt in Kazakhstan, the first Russian troops arrive. Dozens of victims in the repression

The balance of the gas revolt in Kazakhstan is becoming increasingly dramatic. With the repression also linked to the sending of troops from Moscow. Palaces of power stormed by demonstrators. And hard punch from the president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Who addressed Putin directly. The country’s authorities have announced the start of a “counter-terrorism operation against looters and rioters conducted jointly by security forces and the army”. And they speak of “dozens of rioters eliminated”.

Twelve policemen killed

Twelve policemen have been killed and 353 injured in the riots in Almaty, according to Kazakh public television.

The first Russian troops arrived

The first Russian troops sent to “stabilize” the country following the riots arrived in Kazakhstan. This was reported by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), made up of six former Soviet republics led by Moscow. The Russian military is being transported to Kazakhstan by air and the contingent already landed has started operations.

Russia confirmed the sending of troops to stabilize the situation in Kazakhstan, upset by the riots that exploded over expensive fuel. “A collective peacekeeping force from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has been sent to Kazakhstan for a limited period in order to stabilize and normalize the situation,” indicates a note from the alliance released on Telegram by the spokesman for the ministry of Foreign Russian, Maria Zakharova.

CSTO reports that its main task will be the protection of government buildings. The operation, explains the note, is being attended by personnel from all the countries belonging to the alliance which – in addition to Russia and Kazakhstan – includes Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

More than a thousand injured

More than a thousand people were injured in the country in the demonstrations. The Ministry of Health announced it on public TV: “About 400 have been hospitalized and 62 are in intensive care”.

Csto: “Disorders partly due to an intervention from abroad”

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), made up of six former Soviet republics led by Moscow, believes the ongoing unrest in Kazakhstan is “partly due to intervention from abroad”. IS what we read in an alliance statement published on the Kremlin website.

In addition to Russia and Kazakhstan, the CSTO includes Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The organization announced its decision to send “peacekeeping forces” for “a limited period of time with the aim of stabilizing and normalizing the situation in the country” in the face of “threats to national security and the sovereignty of Kazakhstan” caused “partly from interventions from abroad”.

In Almaty shooting in front of the Municipality: dozens of deaths

IS an “intense shooting” is underway between soldiers and armed men in front of the Almaty municipality headquarters. This was reported by the Tass agency. “The troops have arrived in the square and have begun to clean it of the rioters”, reports the reporter of the Russian agency, “an intense shooting is in progress”.

“Last night extremist forces tried to assault administrative buildings, the Almaty City Police Department, district offices and police stations,” Azirbek told television. Khabar-24, “the dozens of attackers have been eliminated and their identities are being established.” The spokeswoman also urged residents to “avoid leaving their homes to protect their safety”.

The riots in Almaty caused “enormous damage” in the largest Kazakh city. This was reported by the country’s authorities, who announced this morning the start of an “anti-terrorism operation against looters and rioters conducted jointly by security forces and the army”.

The authorities resumed control of the airport overnight.