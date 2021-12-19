Revolt of gold, Quadarella bronzes and relay

Three other medals for the Azzurri on the third day: triumph in the men’s 100 butterfly, in the women’s 800 sl and in the mixed 4×50 mixed the third place

Matteo Rivolta is the Italian star of the third day of the short course swimming world championships in Abu Dhabi. The Milanese wears the gold medal of the 100 butterfly in 48 ”87, ahead of the South African Le Clos and the Russian Minakov. Two bronzes also arrive during the day for the Italian expedition, which rises to eight podiums: they conquer them Simona Quadarella in the 800 freestyle, with his personal in 8’07 ”99, and the mixed 4×50 relay.

Gold shines for Italy on the third day of the world short course in Abu Dhabi. This is the one that glitters around Matteo Rivolta’s neck, winner of the 100 butterfly in which he qualified with the best time. Starting well from the moment he entered the water, the blue appeared in front of everyone halfway through the race and resisted the opponents’ attempt to return to finish in 48 ”87. Silver for the South African Chad Le Clos in 49 ”04, bronze for the Russian Minakov in 49” 21.

The next expedition medal then comes with Simona Quadarella, very good at managing her pace in the 800 freestyle. The blue wins the bronze with his personal best, 8’07 “99, behind only the unstoppable Chinese Li Bingjie (8’02” 90) and the Russian Kirpichnikova (8’06 “44). In the same final, a good sixth place for Martina Caramignoli in 8’17 ”60.

At the end of the program, a beautiful surprise bronze medal for the mixed 4×50 relay. Italy got off to a good start and spent a good part of the race between the second and fourth position, to then close with the third time of 1’37 “29. Gold for Holland, in 1’36 “20, US silver in 1’37” 29. But the blue quartet, made up of Lorenzo Mora, Nicolò Martinenghi, Elena Di Liddo and Silvia Di Pietro can be fully satisfied with the result.

THE OTHER FINALS

Fifth place for Margherita Panziera in the women’s 200 backstrokes. The blue stops the clock at 2’03 “20 but must surrender to the strongest White, gold for the United States in 2’01” 58 “, to Canadian Masse and the other American Stadden, who occupy the podium.

In the finals without Italians, Siobhan Haughey repeats the success in the 200 style with a splendid test in the 100 freestyle. The athlete from Hong Kong closes the event in 50 ”98, a new record in the championships. They are placed behind the Swedish Sjoestroem and the American Weitzeil. In the men’s 200 breaststroke victory for the American Fink in front of the Dutch Kamminga and the other US standard-bearer Licon.

THE SEMIFINALS

Excellent Italy in the semifinals of the mixed 100 meters. Both Thomas Ceccon, with a time of 51 ”86, and Marco Orsi, last of the eight finalists in 52” 03 qualify for the final. Nor can we complain about the expedition of the men’s 50 freestyle: the European vice-champion Lorenzo Zazzeri hits the next round with the fifth time trial, 21 “03, but Leonardo Deplano, despite his personal best of 21” 27, fails to enter eight. Same fate for the expedition of the 50 female butterflies: Silvia Di Pietro reaches the final with a time of 25 ”25, fifth of her battery, out of Elena Di LIddo with her 25” 54.

Splendid performance for Costanza Cocconcelli, who wins the second semifinal of the 100 medley in 58 ”58, third time overall. The medals will be played tomorrow in the grand final, his first individual in the world. The boys in the 50 backstroke also toast: Lorenzo Mora passes with the fourth fastest time, 23 ”13, Michele Lamberti with the sixth, just two hundredths of a second worse.