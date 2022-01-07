Revolts against friendly autocrats, Putin trembles

What we are witnessing in Kazakhstan is a script that has already been seen, albeit with different results, in Ukraine and Belarus. It is the mass rebellion, which degenerates into street violence, against corrupt autocrats and friends of Putin’s Russia. Rebellions that Moscow prefer to label as “color revolutions”, insinuating that they are fomented and carried out by extremist minorities paid for by the Americans, and thus depriving them of any legitimacy. It is not the people who take to the streets of Kiev, Minsk or Almaty to ask for freedom, but only hired provocateurs, says the Kremlin, which regularly intervenes in support of the contested autocrats. And it does not matter that there are hundreds of thousands and that they consciously risk being killed, such are their anger and their desperation: in the so-called “foreign neighbor” of Russia (that is, in the former Soviet republics which became independent after the collapse of the USSR in December 1991), if you protest against a corrupt and violent power friend of Moscow you can only be a traitor to the homeland or a terrorist, and Putin’s long hand will reach you.

In Ukraine, the “Maidan revolt” that inflamed the heart of the capital Kiev and other cities between November 2013 and February 2014 ended badly for Moscow: the pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovic, who rigged the elections to win and then tried to cancel an agreement between his country and the European Union, he had to flee to Russia chased by that same popular fury that had allowed him to resist the attempt of the pro-Russian in arms to keep him in power at any cost. It was a setback for Putin, who blamed the Americans for the rebellion against “the legitimate president” and made up for it in part by occupying Crimea with a coup and triggering the armed secession from Ukraine of the eastern Russian-speaking provinces of Donbass. A bad story that has never ended, as the news of these days testifies: but Ukraine has remained “on the other side”.

In Belarus, the blatantly falsified elections of 9 August 2020 kept the father-master Aleksandr Lukashenko as president for the sixth consecutive time, but caused popular anger to explode. For months, in the capital Minsk and in all the main cities of the former Soviet Republic allied with Moscow, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets every Saturday demanding the resignation of the dictator disguised as president. In vain: thanks to Putin’s explicit and concrete support, the revolt was finally crushed with brutality, and “normalized” Belarus continues to be Russia’s first and most faithful ally.

An ally that, together with other minor states of the former USSR such as Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, is preparing to send its own troops alongside the Russian ones in revolting Kazakhstan, thus providing Moscow with the screen of a “force of international peace “which masks the reality of a Russian military intervention aimed at keeping yet another unpopular but friendly autocrat standing: exactly as it happened in Czechoslovakia in 1968. Because this is also happening in Kazakhstan, even if President Tokayev speaks of “terrorists trained abroad” and the Kremlin spokeswoman denounces an unlikely American principal (although it is certain that Biden does not mind Kazakh developments): the scandalous corruption of these regimes, which keep the large part of the population while an elite loyal to them live in luxury, and their claim to retain power without time limits, using violence with political opponents tici.

President Tokayev swears that he will not leave the country and will use maximum force “against terrorists”. In reality, the Russians will do it for him: Putin is horrified by the prospect of another Ukraine in the former USSR, and as he prevented it in Belarus, he will by all means prevent Kazakhstan from ending up in the Western camp. He and his ally-vassals will call it “stabilization,” no matter how many deaths it will cost.