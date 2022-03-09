RevoluPAY application resumes sending remittances to Cuba from the US

More than a year and a half after the closure of the official channels for sending remittances to Cuba, a new digital payment system will allow Cuban-Americans to send money to their relatives in Cuba without going through financial entities of the Cuban military.

The Canadian group RevoluGROUP, with a subsidiary in Miami, announced last week that it added Cuba to its list of more than 100 countries where its RevoluPAY mobile payment application can be used to receive remittances. The company said that the money transfer service fully complies with the embargo regulations and follows the recommendations sent by the Treasury Department.

Developing the application and obtaining all the banking licenses to operate has taken years, but the result is a system that “the Cuban military cannot touch,” the vice president of the Miami subsidiary RevoluGROUP USA Inc., Emilio Morales, told el Nuevo Herald. . Hundreds of those transfers have already been made successfully, Morales said during a news conference on Tuesday.

Official remittance channels abruptly closed in late October 2020, when Western Union was forced to close its offices in Cuba due to new US sanctions on the military conglomerate GAESA and its subsidiary Fincimex, which handled remittances to Cuba. The Cuban government, in turn, refused to authorize a non-military bank to take over the business.

Thousands of Cuban-Americans were then left with few resources to help their families on the island. Many pay very high fees through Miami-based agencies that use travelers, known as “mules,” to bring the money to the island. And this informal channel has been severely curtailed due to airport closures during the pandemic.

Morales, who has been monitoring remittances to Cuba for several years as president of the Havana Consulting Group, estimates that Cuba received about $3 billion in remittances in 2019. Still, most of that money was captured by a network of banks. military, who offer devalued Cuban pesos to the recipient instead of dollars. RevoluPAY puts an end to that, he says, and also offers Cubans “financial freedom” because the app gives them the ability to have a prepaid debit card issued by a foreign bank.

GAESA’s tight grip on the banking system is a major obstacle to resuming remittances to Cuba after President Joe Biden ordered his administration to study ways to minimize the flow of money to the Cuban military.

Recommendations from a task force on remittances have been at the White House since August. Last month, a State Department spokeswoman said the administration was exploring “innovative solutions, and that includes digital payments, too.”

Although RevoluGROUP did not receive a special authorization to operate with remittances to Cuba, known as a specific license, Morales said he received guidance from the Treasury Department in December of last year detailing the requirements for such services under exemptions in the embargo regulations. Such exemptions are known as general licences.

The Treasury Department generally ignores or delays its response to inquiries about transactions that the administration on duty does not support. But the written response to RevoluGROUP came relatively quickly, in just one month, according to a company statement.

How does the system work

Cuban-Americans who want to send money to their families have two options: they can use RevoluSEND, an online payment system, or the RevoluPAY app. With RevoluSEND, you can send money to the recipient’s account in MLC, a Cuban digital currency, at one of three Cuban banks: Banco Popular de Ahorro, Banco de Credito y Comercio and Banco Metropolitano SA These banks are not subject to US sanctions .

MLC accounts are connected to Cuban-issued bank cards that can be used exclusively at government stores that sell food and other necessities. According to the RevoluSEND website, customers who want to send $100 to a family member or friend in Cuba will need to pay a fee of $7.73 to deposit 90 euros.

This service could be useful for the most vulnerable Cubans, such as older adults who do not have a cell phone or are not familiar with this type of financial technology, known as fintech.

“The technology fintech it has closed a gap and provided services that are currently available online to a mass of millions of people who were disadvantaged because they did not have a bank account,” Morales said in the interview.

The RevoluPAY app offers more options because the sender can transfer money to an MLC account or directly to the receiver in what is known as wallet-to-wallet payments. The latter comes with no associated fees, Morales said.

The digital wallet is also linked to a Visa or Mastercard prepaid bank card offered by the application and issued by a European bank. Morales declined to say which bank would issue the cards, but said the company is already working to find ways to send the physical bank cards to its customers in Cuba.

While US bank cards generally won’t work in Cuba under embargo rules, cards issued in Europe and elsewhere can be used to pay at government stores, restaurants and other businesses.

Cuban card users would not be able to withdraw cash because the government has frozen the sale of foreign currency. But they could do it abroad.

And the new service would allow Cubans, largely disconnected from the international financial system, to have a foreign bank card, which Morales said “is a real revolution.”

Customers can do “whatever they want with that money and that card,” he said. “That money does not go to a GAESA or to a Cuban bank in a third country. The only way the Cuban government touches the money is when the user uses their card in a store.”

Possessing a card issued by an international bank opens up endless possibilities for Cubans, from paying for a Netflix subscription to booking a hotel abroad or buying a plane ticket, Morales said during a press conference Tuesday in Miami.

The payment system complies with US and international banking regulations, he explained, and users must provide their identification data in the system so that the company can comply with checks against money laundering and other crimes.

Will the Cuban government allow it?

The Cuban government has already opposed RevoluPAY, claiming that it will impose higher fees than Western Union. Morales dismissed the argument, saying that Western Union charged more than RevoluPAY, about $12 to send $100.

The Central Bank of Cuba also said that it had no contract or formal agreement with RevoluGROUP and that it could not guarantee the security of the transactions.

“The United States government maintains the prohibitions and coercive measures applied in 2020 and 2021 against Cuban financial entities,” the bank said.

Morales confirmed that the company does not have a contract with Cuban banks.

“There are no contractual links; we are not interested,” he said, adding that the transfer can happen independently due to correspondent banking relationships, a system that allows banks to provide financial services to institutions in other countries.

If the Cuban government decides to block bank transfers or debit card transactions, he continued, it risks being penalized by Visa, Mastercard and Swift, the communication system used by most of the world’s banks.

“It will work,” he told the Herald, and “there’s nothing they can do about it.”

