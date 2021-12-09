Revolut is now a bank also in Italy: guaranteed deposits up to 100,000 euros

Revolut, a financial service already active in Italy, has announced that it has also made its banking license operational in Italy. The main benefit for users will be one: deposit guarantee of up to 100,000 euros.

Existing customers, Revolut explained, can immediately switch to Revolut Bank to get additional services. The deposit guarantee is provided by Lithuania’s Deposit and Investment Insurance.

To date, Revolut, born in the United Kingdom in 2015, has 16 million customers worldwide and 650,000 in Italy. “The launch of the bank in Italy will provide a greater level of security and trust for our customers and allow us to launch a number of new products and services in the near futureRevolut Bank CEO Joe Heneghan said.

In addition to allowing you to transfer money in 29 currencies, Revolut includes other features, including the ability to purchase various cryptocurrencies, including Ether and Bitcoin, as well as gold. In 2020 it introduced loans directly in the app and, taking advantage of the opportunities of open banking, it allows you to monitor the current accounts that the user has opened with other institutions.