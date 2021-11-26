Revolut launches a limited edition 24-karat gold card. Here’s how much it costs and how to get it

We know by now Revolut for some time and we know that since arriving in Italy it has always ” pampered ” its users by offering them not only a package of convenient plans but also some aspects that made Revolut and its cards unique. In this case we saw the release of customizable cards a few days ago that is, cards that can literally be drawn by users. And it doesn’t stop there because today, for Black Friday, that’s it Revolut announces the novelty of the 24-karat gold-plated metal card, in a limited edition.

Revolut: how to get the 24 karat gold card?

The new Revolut card will be available in-app for all Revolut customers in the US, UK and Europe starting from today 26th November, perfectly in time to get attention during the holiday season. Just like gold, these cards are highly sought after and stocks limited, affected customers will then have to act quickly to win them.

Carefully crafted from a single sheet of stainless steel, exactly like the Revolut Metal cards, this limited edition card comes plated in real 24 karat gold during a meticulous design process. Customers will need to handle the card carefully to avoid scratches on the brilliant – but soft – real gold plating. With the same weight as an 18g Revolut Metal paper, the card can be conveniently stored in the wallet.

“The next-level 24-karat gold-plated card designed for those looking to add a little luxury to their life”, he has declared Alan Chang, Revolut’s Chief Revenue Officer. “With the daily user experience in mind, we always strive to give customers more options and control to add something personal to their Revolut cards – items they take with them virtually anywhere.”

Not the first time that Revolut allows customers to add their own card style. The limited edition 24-karat gold card joins the existing Metal papers in Lavender, Gold, Rose, Silver Space Gray and Black colors. And as mentioned earlier this month, Revolut launched Custom Cards, which allow customers to create designs and customize cards in different colors and materials.

In this case 24-karat gold-plated limited edition cards are available for purchase starting at 79.99 and can be ordered in-app by customers in the US, UK and Europe, Italy included.

Revolut: how the online account works

Revolut a service for both individuals and professionals is the possibility to receive payments in any currency with the real plus of being able to convert when the best rate without any additional or hidden.Revolut essentially a “virtual” account ie onlineto which a virtual card is associated even if possible at any time also request the physical one that will arrive directly at home within a few days.

In this casethe ease with which it is possible to open a Revolut accountcertainly a considerable advantage over many competitors. In fact, just go to the official website of Revolut and choose according to your needs which account will be more correct. There are three options that the user can do:

STANDARD account: the completely FREE one that still has an IBAN (also free) and with which it is possible to make expenses in over 150 currencies at the interbank exchange rate, exchange without commissions in 29 currencies up to 1,000 and above all withdrawals from ATMs without commissions up to 200 per month. It is also possible to use Apple Pay and Google Pay and request a physical card.

PLUS account: the cheapest one at 2.99 which still has an IBAN (also free) and with which it is possible to make expenses in over 150 currencies at the interbank exchange rate, exchange without commissions in 29 currencies up to 1,000 and above all withdrawals from ATMs without commissions up to 200 per month. It is also possible to use Apple Pay and Google Pay and request the physical card and also have customizable cards. In addition to two Junior accounts and of course all the daily protections such as ticket protection, returns, insured shopping.

PREMIUM account: cost of 7.99 per month with the possibility in addition to the things already seen on the standard also to make withdrawals up to 400 monthly, international medical insurance, insurance for flight and baggage delays, express / priority global delivery, priority customer assistance, immediate access to 5 cryptocurrencies, PREMIUM card with exclusive designs, disposable virtual cards, access via LoungKey Pass. It is also possible to use Apple Pay and Google Pay and request the physical card and also have customizable cards. In addition to two Junior accounts and of course all the daily protections such as ticket protection, returns, insured shopping.

METAL account: cost of 13.99 per month with all standard and premium account priorities with the addition of exclusive Revolut METAL card, withdrawals up to 600 per month, up to 0.1% cashback in Europe and up to 1% off from Europe on every card payment and exclusive Concierge service. It is also possible to use Apple Pay and Google Pay and request the physical card and also have customizable cards. In addition to 5 Junior accounts and of course all the daily protections such as ticket protection, returns, insured shopping.

Revolutit then allows you to top up your card or account by direct transfers from other Revolut accounts or by associated credit card or by bank transfer.

