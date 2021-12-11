Revolut launches its bank in Italy and offers deposit protection

Revolut, the global financial app that offers numerous services including that of being able to pay digitally with Apple Pay and Google Pay, has formalized the operation of its European banking license specialized in Italy. In this case the novelty concerns the possibility for all Italian customers of the application to be able to pass deposits to Revolut Bank and to have the protection of the deposit guarantee system. The transition to Revolut Bank is immediate and simplified since it can be done directly within the Revolut application and everything will be updated in a few minutes.

Revolut Bank: what changes and what does it mean?

Revolut is the fastest growing fintech company in Europe because we put the customer at the center of everything we do. Our product design is second to none, we have no hidden costs and we are constantly building new and innovative financial products. The launch of the bank in Italy will provide a greater level of security and trust for our customers and will allow us to launch a series of new products and services in the near future “says Joe Heneghan, Revolut Bank’s Chief Executive Officer.

Revolut has been on the market for 6 years e in just 6 years it has already attracted more than 16 million customers all over the world. Last year, Revolut launched its specialized bank in Poland and Lithuania and started offering highly competitive credit products in both countries. With entry into Italy, Revolut Bank currently operates in 18 EU markets. The specialized banking license allows Revolut Bank to provide limited banking services through the Revolut app along with a range of financial services and products offered by other Revolut Group companies.

Therefore, all customers who switch to Revolut Bank in Italy will be able to have additional services and above all deposits protected by deposit guarantee scheme up to € 100,000. An advantage is already part of a conspicuous set of services offered by Revolut and which allows Revolut to beat the competition, especially traditional banking. And we remember it because Revolut already has many products such as Rewards, Revolut Junior, Stays just to name a few – which in addition to helping people manage their money better, are also highly regarded. And very soon the company declared that it was ready to launch additional products and features, including specific ones for the Italian market, to make Revolut even more relevant in the country.

In addition to allowing you to transfer money in 29 currencies, Revolut includes also the purchase of various cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and Bitcoin, as well as gold. In 2020 it introduced loans directly in the app and, taking advantage of the opportunities of open banking, it allows you to monitor the current accounts that the user has opened at other customize cards like no one else has done so far.

Revolut: how the online account works

Revolut a service for both individuals and professionals is the possibility to receive payments in any currency with the real plus of being able to convert when the best rate without any additional or hidden.Revolut essentially a “virtual” or online accountto which a virtual card is associated even if possible at any time also request the physical one that will arrive directly at home within a few days.

In this casethe ease with which it is possible to open a Revolut accountcertainly a considerable advantage over many competitors. In fact, just go to the official website of Revolut and choose according to your needs which account will be more correct. There are three options that the user can do:

STANDARD account: the completely FREE one that still has an IBAN (also free) and with which it is possible to make expenses in over 150 currencies at the interbank exchange rate, exchange without commissions in 29 currencies up to 1,000 and above all withdrawals from ATMs without commissions up to 200 per month. It is also possible to use Apple Pay and Google Pay and request a physical card.

PLUS account: the cheapest one at 2.99 which still has an IBAN (also free) and with which it is possible to make expenses in over 150 currencies at the interbank exchange rate, exchange without commissions in 29 currencies up to 1,000 and above all withdrawals from ATMs without commissions up to 200 per month. It is also possible to use Apple Pay and Google Pay and request the physical card and also have customizable cards. In addition to two Junior accounts and of course all the daily protections such as ticket protection, returns, insured shopping.

PREMIUM account: cost of 7.99 per month with the possibility in addition to the things already seen on the standard also to make withdrawals up to 400 monthly, international medical insurance, insurance for flight and baggage delays, express / priority global delivery, priority customer assistance, immediate access to 5 cryptocurrencies, PREMIUM card with exclusive designs, disposable virtual cards, access via LoungKey Pass . It is also possible to use Apple Pay and Google Pay and request the physical card and also have customizable cards. In addition to two Junior accounts and of course all the daily protections such as ticket protection, returns, insured shopping.

METAL account:cost of 13.99 per month with all standard and premium account priorities with the addition of exclusive Revolut METAL card, withdrawals up to 600 per month, up to 0.1% cashback in Europe and up to 1% off from Europe on every card payment and exclusive Concierge service. It is also possible to use Apple Pay and Google Pay and request the physical card and also have customizable cards. In addition to 5 Junior accounts and of course all the daily protections such as ticket protection, returns, insured shopping.

Revolutit then allows you to top up your card or account by direct transfers from other Revolut accounts or by associated credit card or by bank transfer.

