revolution coming for the graphic design

WhatsApp has just proposed another revolution for the graphics, but not only: new tricks make other features possible

The updates of WhatsApp from Zuckerberg. The entrepreneur continues to invest in the conscious messaging app that could soon have very strong competition on social networks. Let’s think for example of Tik Tok which in recent years has made an incredible leap to become the first competitor of Instagram.

On the other hand with regard to WhatsApp, you know, Telegram it is always around the corner, even if in reality the two platforms are usually used in different ways by users who tend to favor the first for more intimate relationships and the second for business reasons.

Zuckerberg so he is aware of the fact that WhatsApp is one of the apps he can bet on more especially now that it has been updated with web features that can be used from a PC and through the implementation of video calls. In short, an all-round messaging system from which it would now seem difficult to separate.

For some time now it has also been possible to save the most important messages by clicking on them and pressing the star. One of the most spammed tricks on the web in this period is precisely to use the important messages folder not only for contents to be remembered, but especially to always have shopping lists and things to do during the day at hand.

In short, messages that we have received and that remind us of some specific appointment or something to remember. In the daily rush between work and various commitments, you can simply put a star and then automatically find everything in the same folder.

In addition to the tricks, however, there is also a novelty … let’s see what it is.

WhatsApp, the latest news launched on the graphics

WhatsApp with the latest update for the Windows version changes graphics. In short, WhatsApp web will update with the famous dark theme every time the Windows system automatically changes the theme on the computer.

As has already been known for some time now, PCs now change the contrast based on the time of day, when the darkness arrives, therefore, they will invert the colors to rest the eye that otherwise would get too tired with white, the update now it is also available for WhatsApp.