Revolution in progress? What is simmering in the Church

There German churchwhich continues to be involved in the National Synod or “Internal Council”, has no more doubts: the Christian-Catholic doctrine on homosexuality should be updated, taking into account today’s society and cultural evolution.

The latest initiative is a “coming out“collective of more than one hundred personalities linked to Catholicism, including consecrated persons and teachers of religion: the project, so to speak, involved about thirty German dioceses.

The promoters wrote in black and white that it is necessary to “get out of the shadows”. For at least two years in Germany, both from the bottom of the faithful and from the top of ecclesiastical offices, they have been working on substantial changes in a progressive sense. What is valid for the hierarchy of sources, however, is also important with respect to decisions on Christian-Catholic doctrine: it is the Dad to have the right to turn in one direction or another. Nor is it certain that that pontifical faculty can always be exercised: we must remain faithful to the dictates of Jesus Christ. This last aspect is the one remarked by the conservatives who expect some niet dry and decisive.

Beyond any consideration of method, it is now clear: most of the Teutonic clergymen would like, adopting for example the blessings for homosexual couples, to go beyond the 1976 declaration on the relationship between Catholicism and homosexuality, the De pastorali personarum homosexualium cura, which was written by Joseph Ratzinger when he was prefect of the former Holy Office, and some focal passages of the Catechism. All while the former pontiff is subjected to a barrage that started from his country of origin.

The risk raised in the event that Francis does not accept the revolution, perhaps endorsing the provisions that could be arranged at the end of this process, is what for now is only whispered: “schism”. Or in any case, the advance towards a model of a “national Church” that is ever more autonomous from Vatican summits. The German Church has economic margins to be able to reason on a sort of self-organization. And this is an element to be taken into consideration when checking the internal weights and counterweights of the ecclesiastical universe.

The Teutonic progressives are not alone: ​​it is the climate within the European Church, in particular in some countries, which seems to indulge certain wishes. The Luxembourg cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerichalready known for his positions on the subject and created cardinal with one of the last consistories wanted by Jorge Mario Bergoglio, went so far as to say that the Catholic Church “should review Catholic teaching on the sinfulness of homosexuality” . Hollerich, president of the Commission of the Episcopal Conferences of the European Union, then continued: “I believe that the sociological and scientific foundation of this teaching is no longer valid”. The line of the cardinal, which has a central role with respect to the cultural slant given to Catholicism in Northern Europe, is the same in vogue in large segments of the German Bishops’ Conference.

Finally, another progressive push from the German front was added to the evolution of relations between Catholicism and homosexuality. The cardinal Reinhard Marx, plenipotentiary in Germany, believed to be close to Francis and a member of the restricted council of cardinals, reiterated his position on the possibility that priests can marry. Indeed, according to Marx, in some cases there would even be a duty rather than a simple possibility for priests. On closer inspection, what many progressive circles linked to the Church are asking for is a revolution in matters of teaching and rules on sexuality. And the coincidences on the fact that the openings come from a certain geographical area of ​​Europe also implies some reflections on the chessboard of the Church in the world. National communities and different ideas are a fundamental element of the very deep rifts that have marked the history of Christianity.