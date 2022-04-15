Revolution in the Commonwealth in the preview of 11×17

MADRID, 15 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

It won’t be until next fall that AMC releases new episodes of The Walking Dead. It seems that third part of season 11 will show the commonwealth revolution against Pamela MiltonLaila Robinsas revealed a preview of chapter 11×17.

In it clip Carol (Melissa McBride) is taking care of Gracie (Annabelle Holloway) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) when Judith finds some photos. “Kelly has done them? For what?”, she asks her. “Yeah, so we can learn about this place, keep an eye on things,” Carol answers.

At that moment Carol listens fuss outside and see there’s a demonstration on going. Commonwealth residents carry signs with slogans such as “Pamela is a liar”, “justice for April”, “now we have the power”, “an eye for an eye” or “how many more have you killed?”. These posters refer to the groups of citizens that Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson) sent to a zombie-infested village to carry out a mission.

As Carol looks out the window she sees that Shira (Chelle Ramos) and Roman Calhoun (Michael Tourek) they go to his apartment, so he decides to go with the girls. The sequence ends with someone knocking on the door of the house.

Although The Walking Dead will end with its 11th season, the universe created by Robert Kirkman will continue to live thanks to its spin-offs. AMC has already announced that there will be a series starring Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) titled Isle of the Dead and set in New York. They are also preparing other fiction with Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), as well as a project titled Tales of the Walking Dead. To this is added the trilogy of films headed by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).