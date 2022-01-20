Revolution in the transfer market: FIFA changes and distorts the rules on player loans

Important new decision by FIFA, which will officially come into effect on 1 July 2022. A new regulation on player loans has been enacted. Following the decision adopted last year by the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee, the new regulations on player loans in international football are now ready to be implemented. They will be presented to the FIFA Council for approval at its next meeting ahead of their entry into force on 1 July 2022.

Revolution in progress: the mission

The introduction of a new regulatory framework for players’ loans represents another important step in the broader reform of the transfer system, which began in 2017. Initially scheduled for July 2020, the implementation of the new rules had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Discussions with stakeholders laid the groundwork for this new framework and ensured that the new rules are firmly anchored in the following key objectives:

– Develop young players

– Promote competitive balance

– Prevent ‘hoarding’ of players

What changes: the details

To ensure these goals are met, the new regulatory framework will include:

– The requirement of a written agreement defining the terms of the loan, in particular its duration and financial conditions

– A minimum loan term, the interval between two registration periods, and a maximum loan term, one year

– Prohibition of sub-lending of a professional player already on loan to a third club

– A limitation on the number of loans per season between the same clubs: at any given time during a season, a club can only have a maximum of three professionals on loan to a single club and a maximum of three professionals on loan from a single club. single club

– A limitation on the total number of club loans per season. To ensure this is implemented smoothly, there will be a transitional period as follows:

– From 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023, a club can have a maximum of eight professionals on loan and eight on loan at any one time during a season.

– From 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024 the same configuration applies but with a maximum of seven professionals.

– Finally, from 1 July 2024, the same configuration will apply but limited to a maximum of six professionals.

* Players 21 years of age or younger and club-trained players will be exempt from these restrictions.

At the national level, FIFA affiliated associations will be given a three-year period to implement rules for a lending system in line with internationally established principles.