REVOLUTIONARY! SONY HEADPHONES WITH HOLE. LINK BUDS Review – Andrea Galeazzi

If foldable headphones have arrived in the smartphone world true wireless think about it Sony! These Link Buds they introduce a form factor that I really appreciated, capable of making us listen to music even in all those environments in which isolation would be dangerous. But the innovations don’t stop there because theirs quick commands they are also activated by “plugging” on the ears!

Let’s start from calls, where they performed well in normal conditions but a little less with loud noises, passing trams or wind, the noise suppression is not super effective but this is just the opposite of the use for which they are intended. The central hole they have and which allows us to always remain alert and aware of the surrounding environment obviously makes noise even in calls when we would like to hear the voice of whoever is speaking to us better for a moment. However during the calls there is a kind of suppression just that it cannot work miracles. Ditto for those who listen to us, with loud noises the microphones struggle.

Turning to the music I found one good audio quality, excellent highs and mids but obviously less bass. Being open headphones and not in-ear, they cannot be able to recreate the sound pressure necessary for truly full-bodied bass.

Fromapplication from Sony however, you can customize theequalizationyou can activate the function that automatically pauses the music while we are talking and you can also activate another very useful one: the adaptive control of the volume. By doing so we will always have the ideal volume based on the various levels of environmental noise.

The i quick checks, because not only are they customizable in a differentiated way between right and left headphones but they are also extremely sensitive. It is not needed indeed the direct tap on the headphones, even if we “miss” it and take the part of the ear around it, the tap will be detected anyway. As for the voice commands, we find both Amazon Alexa and the Google assistant integrated, obviously they will only work with Android.

L’autonomy of the headphones is 5 and a half hours but of course there is the homes, that weighs 34 grams, and that he manages to load them a couple of times.

As for the comfort I found it very very high, they are small, not invasive and with an excellent seal (in the package you will find the rubber pads to adapt them to your ear). They are headphones that can be worn for hours without having particular hassles.

The price and of 180 euros, certainly not low but for me justified by the originality. In a panorama in which we now find practically only in-ear and not in-ear Sony has thought of an original and really effective form-factor! The only small criticism I can make is the quality of the noise suppression on call, but for all runners who run on the street, for all those who for any reason cannot isolate themselves from the surrounding environment these LinkBuds could prove to be the ideal choice. with good audio performance and so comfortable that it can be worn for hours.

