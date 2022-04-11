Revolutionary technique developed that could help find new drugs

Getting these medications, according to the researchers, would help focus on the negative aspects of the conditions.

Team of biochemical researchers working with microscope for coronavirus vaccine development in labolatose pharmaceutical research, selective focus. Photo: Shutterstock.

Researchers at the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG) in Barcelona, ​​Spain, have developed a novel technique with which they have been able to control the function of proteinswhich opens a new door to find new drugs and fight different diseases.

The study, published today by the journal Nature, has revealed that the number of therapeutic targets found in the human protein surface It is much larger than previously thought.

The novel method involves development of thousands of experiments at the same time and has worked to draw the first map of these targets, so difficult to find and known as allosteric sites, in two of most common human proteinswhich has shown that they are many and identifiable.

As detailed by the CRG researcher, André Faure, this new technique would allow “change the rules of the game to discover drugs and lead to safer, smarter and more effective medicines because it allows laboratories around the world look for and take advantage of the vulnerabilities of any protein, even those that were considered impossible targets”.

Faure also added: “It’s not just that these potential therapeutic sites are plentiful, but there’s evidence that they can be manipulated in many different ways. Instead of just turning them on and off, we could modulate their activity like a thermostat.”

Likewise, the researcher highlighted: “From the engineering point of view, it is like finding gold, because it gives us enough space to design smart drugs that target the bad and ignore the good.”

Ostosteric and allosteric drugs

Traditionally, designed treatments target the active site of the protein, a small place where chemical reactions occur, or targets bind.

the detail with these drugsalso known as orthosteric drugs, is that the active sites of various proteins are very similar, so they tend to bind and inhibit several proteins at the same time, which can cause side effects.

Instead, the drugs allosterics are much more specific and effective than currently exist.

It is curious that many of these drugs allosterics, with which diseases such as cancer, AIDS or hormonal disorders are treated, have only been discovered by chance.

The leaders of this study developed a technique called double depth PCA (ddPCA), which they classify as a “brute force experiment”.

“We purposefully break things down in thousands of different ways to build a complete picture of how something works,” said Ben Lehner, coordinator of the CRG Systems Biology program and an author of the study.

“It’s like if you suspect a spark plug failure, but instead of checking this, the mechanic takes the whole car apart and checks all the parts one by one. By looking at 10,000 things at once, we identify all the parts that are really important.” as an example.

This novel method works by changing the amino acids that make up a protein, making it possible to obtain thousands of versions of that protein, with just one or two differences in their sequence.

All the effects of mutations are analyzed in the laboratory, with living cells. The data that is collected is fed into neural networks, a system of algorithms that analyze the data just like the human brain does, and maps are created to identify the location of allosteric sites on the surface of proteins.

Source consulted here