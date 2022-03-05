‘Rey’ Martínez fails on the scale and ‘Chocolatito’ overcomes it without problems

According to reports, for not giving the agreed weight at the weigh-in ceremony, Martínez will give up 20 percent of his bag and tomorrow he must mark no more than 125 pounds on the scale.

Mexican Julio César ‘Rey’ Martínez, flyweight champion of the World Boxing Council, failed on the scale this Friday by weighing 116.4 pounds, 1.4 more than the super flyweight limit, while Nicaraguan Román ‘Chocolatito’ González passed it without problems marking 114.8 lbs.

According to reports, for not giving the agreed weight at the weigh-in ceremony, Martínez will give up 20 percent of his bag and tomorrow he must mark no more than 125 pounds on the scale.

‘Chocolatito’, former world champion, and Martinez will meet in a 12-round fight this Saturday at the Arena Pechanga in San Diego in the United States.

Martínez entered as an emergent to challenge González, who was originally going to be measured in a rematch against Mexican Juan Francisco ‘El Gallo’ Estrada, who resigned due to sequelae of covid-19.

The challenge for ‘King’ was important when he went up to super flyweight and left the flyweight division, in which he was one of the best exponents.

“I am delighted to move up in weight and fight against the best; ‘Chocolatito’ is a living legend, a fighter that I have always admired, so fighting him in my first super flyweight fight is special,” Martinez said Thursday.

After failing in the last procedure, Martínez will have to be disciplined in the last few hours so as not to go higher than allowed and demonstrate in the ring the entertaining boxing that allowed him to dominate in flyweight.

Martínez, 27, comes into the fight against Chocolatito with a record of 18 wins, 14 by way of knockout, and one loss. The Nicaraguan also praised the career of his rival.

“Martínez is at his best, reigning in his category; he has his own thing, he’s good, strong; the main thing is that we come out healthy and that the best man wins,” said González, with 50 wins, 41 by knockout, and three losses. .