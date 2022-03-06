Rey Martínez lost to Chocolatito González by unanimous decision

Midtime Editorial

Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez showed that he is a boxer “from another level”, as he did see throughout the week, to defeat in a huge fight Julio Cesar “Rey” MartinezMexican whose heart was not enough to get the result.

The Nicaraguan, five times world champion in four different divisions and future Boxing Hall of Fame, showed that he is a superlative boxer to dominate a Martínez who could not no matter how hard he tried. It was by unanimous decision (110-118, 111-117 and 112-116), without any doubt, but that did not prevent the Mexican from catapulting.

The forged in the gymnasiums of Tepito He went out to show all his gallantry against one of the best boxers in recent historywhich gave him to finish the 12 episodes, which will remain recorded among those who saw them, but there are times when that is not enough and today was one of them.

From the very first episodes, Rey tried to show himself as a solid contenderHe even boasted off guard that he could take shrapnel, but in return González got all that quality that they have among the chosen ones.

The Central American put up a great fight in which his left foot was pure poison for the Mexican, although in general all his repertoire came out tonight to tilt the match. Always ahead, strong and forceful. A lot of vitamin for an opponent who still did the best he could and who until a month ago I did not know that I had to face this duelsomething that could also affect development.

Although Martínez sought the soft zones with constant hooks and also threw some overhand, what he did was not enough to break a great opponent, which would eventually lead to the scorecards, where there was no doubt who was the best.​

