Rey Mysterio was beaten by a YouTuber at WrestleMania

Ricardo Vaquier Garcia-Valseca

AT&T Stadium, Dallas (Submitted) / 02.04.2022 19:40:10





Rey Mysterio’s legendary career lived one of his most unpleasant chapters this Saturday on the first night of WrestleMania 38, where was defeated by an influencer who had never fought in WWE and whom people despise: Logan Paul.

The popular YouTuber partnered with The Miz for deal to the Mexican masked man with his son, Dominik Mysterioin the third fight of the evening. The entire AT&T Stadium turned towards the Master of 619in recognition of his enormous career and with particular support of the great Mexican community in the building, but what was his surprise to see him defeated.

yesn The Miz was the one who applied the flat backs with your movement ‘Skull Crushing Finale’Unfortunately in the annals of WrestleMania will say that Rey Mysterio was defeated by influencer Logan Paulwho we must admit offered more than expected, although went out of line mocking the late Eddie Guerrero.

And it is that Paul executed Eddie’s two signature moves: ‘The Three Amigos’ and ‘The Frog Splash’ from the top of the third, with a mocking smile that was reproached with the biggest boo -until now- at night in texas.

The Miz betrayed Logan Paul

in what It seems like a move to generate some sympathy for Logan Paul, the youtuber was attacked after his triumph by The Mizwho left him lying with the ‘Skull Crushing Finale’, but the people applauded Rudo and made fun of the attackedmaking it clear that they don’t want to see the guy in the ring, but his drag on social networks makes him very interesting for WWE.

The Usos retained the Tag Team Championships

Wrestlemania 38 started with the fight for SmackDown Tag Team Championship among the current reigning, The Usesin view of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogswho was injured during the battle and left the Japanese alone, who despite the push of the people could not face one of the most dominant duos of the modern era and also belong to The Bloodline, the faction led by Roman Reigns.

Also, in the second fight, Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin and finally it seems to move forward, seeking to return to the stellar planes that until a few months ago it occupied in pursuit of a championship.