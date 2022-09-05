Reynaldo Pacheco, the successful Bolivian who succeeds in Hollywood – eju.tv

The Bolivian actor, Reynado Pacheco, who has lived for 10 years in Los Angeles, California, in the United States, visited our country and was in UNITEL Magazine. The 35-year-old Pacheco has participated in many national and international productions where he has managed to share the stage with artists of the stature of Ewan McGregor, Christopher Plummer, Sandra Bullock, George ClooneyEva Longoria and Kate Del Castillo, among others.

The actor born in La Paz, confessed that studied political science, as well as playwright and Frenchsomething that he qualifies as “the complete actor, who doesn’t know who he is and wants to be everything”. However, his love for acting has helped him grow little by little, where has been lucky to meet the right people who have been supportive for your career. “The industry has changed a lot, when I started, they had the main cast, the extras and the Latin cast, who would do the dubbing of any commercial, was outside; we had to imitate the American cast, we couldn’t create”, Pacheco told UNITEL. He assures that the figure is currently very different, and opportunities are open for Latinos who want to show their talent.