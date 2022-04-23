Rezza: “We are investigating reports of acute hepatitis among children under 10 in Italy as well. The Ministry has taken action”

Some reports of acute hepatitis from unknown cause and “on these it is being investigated very thoroughly“. This is said by the director for prevention of the Ministry of Health Gianni Rezza, in the weekly video message in which he takes stock of the Covid epidemic in Italy. “In Europe and in particular in the United Kingdom they have arrived several reports of cases of acute hepatitis of unknown cause, in particular among children under 10. Following these reports, the Ministry of Health has already taken action since April 14 to update and inform the regions and to urge them to report suspected cases that adhere to the definition of the case made by the WHO “.