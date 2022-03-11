Rheumatoid arthritis can affect the joints of the feet

Ninety-eight per cent of rheumatoid arthritis patients had foot pain and 96% reported some difficulty in function, compared with 76% and 66%, respectively, in the healthy group.

Main affected areas of the foot. Image taken from: Shutterstock.

There are 33 joints and 26 bones in each foot, in addition to a lot of musclestendons, and ligaments, making them a prime target for rheumatoid arthritis.

arthritis Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory disorder in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the membrane lining that surrounds the joints, often targeting smaller joints first, such as those in the hands and often the feet.

More than 90 percent of people with rheumatoid arthritis will develop foot and ankle pain, stiffness, swelling or other symptoms over the course of the disease, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

How arthritis rheumatoid affects the feet

Joints are covered with a lining called synovium, its job is to lubricate the joint so it moves more easily. arthritis Rheumatoid arthritis causes hyperactivity in this lining, causing the synovial membrane to swell and produce excess joint fluid. That extra fluid, along with inflammatory chemicals released by the immune system, causes swelling, damages cartilage, and softens the bone within the joint. “As a systemic disease, arthritis rheumatoid also affects the ligaments and soft tissue when that happens, the joints begin to weaken and that’s when deformities can occur,” says Brett Sachs, MD, DPM, foot and ankle surgeon in Colorado, a member of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.

“arthritis rheumatoid arthritis tends to affect the foot joints more quickly in part because they are smaller,” says Dr. Sachs. Research shows that in about 20 percent of rheumatoid arthritis patients, foot and joint symptoms ankle are the first signs of the illness.

how does it feel arthritis rheumatoid in the feet?

When your feet are affected by arthritis rheumatoid, you may experience pain, swelling, redness and a feeling of warmth around the affected joints. In a study that compared the problems of foot in patients with arthritis rheumatoid against people without arthritis98 percent of rheumatoid arthritis patients had foot pain and 96 percent reported some difficulty with function, compared with 76 percent and 66 percent, respectively, in the healthy group.

Compared to osteoarthritis, which usually affects a specific joint, arthritis Rheumatoid arthritis usually occurs in the same joints on both sides of your body, so it commonly affects both feet at once. Symptoms may appear and then go into periods of remission.

Over time, arthritis Rheumatoid arthritis can cause joints to become deformed and slip out of place. Specific foot problems caused by arthritis rheumatoid include:

-Pain in the tip of the foot.

“The medical term is metatarsalgia, and it is the most common foot problem associated with arthritis rheumatoid disease,” says Dr. Jonathon Rouse, DPM, a Nebraska-based podiatrist and spokesman for the American Association of Podiatric Medicine. “Once the intrinsic (or deeper) muscles in your foot lose their stabilizing forces, dislocations or deformities in the metatarsophalangeal joint (which connects the toe to the foot), which increases pressure on the forefoot and causes pain and swelling in the ball of the foot,” explains Dr. Rouse.

People with rheumatoid arthritis may also experience fat pad atrophy, or a thinning and wasting away of the normal fat pad that runs through the ball of the foot, which can increase pain.

– Bunions

“This hard, painful, bony lump that forms in the joint at the base of the big toe is a common complaint among patients with rheumatoid arthritis,” says Dr. Sachs. It occurs when some of the bones in the front of the foot move out of place, causing the big toe to push against the next and the joint at the base of the big toe to protrude, according to the Mayo Clinic. Sometimes the big toe rotates so much that it moves over the toe next to it.

Hammer toe and nailsWeakened ligaments of arthritis Rheumatoid arthritis can cause both of these joint deformities, conditions in which the toes are permanently bent and curved, like a claw. Hammer toe on the second toe is common in people who have a bunion on the big toe.

– Much pain

“As arthritis rheumatoid disease progresses, the rear of the foot (or heel region) will start to lose stability,” says Dr. Rouse. The plantar fascia, a ligament that connects the heel to the forefoot, will still try to do its job and hold the arch of the foot, however, the additional stress and inflammation will weaken the structure and may cause pain.

– Changes in the shape of your foot

Flatfoot deformity, a progressive flattening of the arch of the foot, can occur in arthritis rheumatoid, when tendons, ligaments, and bones shift out of their normal positions, causing pain and discomfort inside or outside the ankle.

“Yes arthritis rheumatoid arthritis damages the ligaments that support the top of your foot, your arch can also collapse, which can cause the forefoot to point outward,” according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

Shape changes in the forefoot and toes can create pressure sites that later develop calluses or areas of hard, thickened skin.

All of these changes in foot shape can make it difficult to wear shoes comfortably.

– Rheumatoid nodules

Some people with rheumatoid arthritis develop hard lumps under the skin called nodules, often around pressure points. On the feet, nodules can appear over the Achilles tendon, heel pad, or anywhere on the bone, and can cause pain if they rub against shoes or along the floor while walking.

How to keep your feet healthy when you have rheumatoid arthritis

Although there is no cure for arthritis rheumatoid, you can take steps to control your symptoms and stay active. To help keep your feet healthy:

1. Stick to your treatment plan arthritis rheumatoid. “This is key to relieving symptoms and reducing the risk of deformity,” says Dr. Sachs. Depending on the severity of your symptoms and how long you’ve had rheumatoid arthritis, your rheumatologist may prescribe a combination of medications. The goal of treatment for arthritis rheumatoid arthritis is to stop systemic inflammation so you can achieve low activity or remission of the disease, which can prevent symptoms such as pain and fatigue, as well as long-term damage to joints and organs.

Commonly prescribed medications include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to relieve pain and reduce inflammation, steroids to reduce inflammation and slow joint damage, disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) to slow the progression of arthritis rheumatoid arthritis or biologics, which are more complex and targeted DMARDs that act on certain pathways in the immune system that trigger inflammation.

2. Exercise – “It may seem counterintuitive, but staying active can help relieve symptoms of arthritis in the feet,” says Dr. Sachs. Here’s why: Regular exercise and stretching strengthen muscles, keep joints flexible, and reduce pain in all joints, from the hips and shoulders to the ankles and your feet. It also helps burn calories, so you shed extra pounds and lessen the load on your foot joints. It’s important to find comfortable ways to stay active if you have foot pain. Low-impact exercise that doesn’t it makes you put so much weight on your feet (think swimming or biking) it’s less stressful on your foot joints.

Be sure to talk to your doctor or podiatrist about which of these and other movements are safe for you.

3. Rest when you have pain from arthritis Rheumatoid: “It can happen out of the blue,” says Dr. Rouse. His advice: “Rest as much as possible to allow the inflammatory process to dissipate before returning to exercise.” Ice or other forms of cold therapy can also help reduce swelling and pain during a sore throat. arthritis rheumatoid.

4. Make sure the shape of your shoes matches the shape of your feet: “That can mean a roomy toe box to accommodate bunions or hammertoes, or an extra-wide shoe to reduce pressure on painful areas.” Sturdy, supportive shoes are crucial in relieving knee pain. arthritis on the foot. Custom orthotics or a good over-the-counter shoe insert can provide even more comfort and additional support,” adds Dr. Sachs. “These inserts can help rebalance the foot, give your arch more support, and help cushion the tiptoe”.

Talk to your doctor to determine the best shoe for you. Here are more tips for choosing the right shoes when you have arthritis.

5. Consider a steroid injection: Cortisone injections into the affected joint can help reduce inflammation. The problem: It’s a temporary solution and won’t stop the progression of the disease.

6. Schedule a consultation with a surgeon: Depending on how much cartilage damage you have and your response to other cartilage treatments arthritis rheumatoid, your doctor may recommend foot surgery. “Fusion of the affected joints is the most common type performed for arthritis rheumatoid,” according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. The procedure takes the two bones that form a joint and fuses them together to form one bone. Other types of surgery can help correct bunions or hammertoes in some patients. Your doctor will determine your best course of treatment.