rheumatoid arthritis, jack inhibitors, innovative drugs

“Evaluation of disease activity in patients with rheumatoid arthritis in the therapeutic follow-up with biotechnological drugs” is the theme of the highly specialized workshop organized with the unconditional support of Pfizer by the Neapolitan consulting and health planning company SaniProGest for the next 18 and November 19th, from 1.30pm to 6.30pm, at the Campania Region meeting room (Isola A6 in the Centro Direzionale).

Scientific leaders of the meeting, Prof. Francesco Ciccia, professor of Rheumatology at the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli, and dr. Ugo Trama, UOD Director of Drug Policies and Devices – Permanent Technical Table on Drugs, Campania Region.

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) is a systemic autoimmune disease that involves disability as well as an increase in cardiovascular morbidity and mortality: therefore it has a high social cost as well as seriously compromising the quality of life of those who suffer from it. “If until just a few years ago medicine only had to “accompany” the patient along the long path of disability with painkillers – explain the experts of Saniprogest – today we have very effective weapons, consisting of biological drugs and the most modern jack-inhibitors that not only act on pain, but allow to reduce the activity of the disease to reach, in many cases, even its remission“.

The efficacy of the therapy, however, depends on two fundamental variables: the timeliness of the diagnosis and the meticulous and periodic follow-up of the patient, for what is called the “treat to target” approach, or rather with targeted therapeutic strategies, calibrated on the needs, changes in the individual patient, which increase both the efficacy of the therapy and the maintenance of results over time.

The persistence of the health emergency linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, with the consequent difficulties in evading non-emergency healthcare services and the tendency, especially among fragile patients such as those with RA, to postpone checks are considerably hindering the therapies: hence the need – underlined by the experts – to develop new tools for health care, which allow the management of patients even remotely, through the activation of a functional network, a network, between specialists and general practitioners which play a fundamental role both in intercepting patients and in their follow-up, which is the basic goal of the workshop.

The works will take part, with Prof. Francesco Ciccia and dr. Ugo Trama, Prof. Enrico Tirri in charge of the Rheumatology Unit of the San Giovanni Bosco Hospital (ASL NA 1 Centro) in Naples, dr. Luigi Sparano provincial secretary of the FIMMG Naples, the dott. Ilenia Pantano, Daniela Iacono and Domenico Capocotta.