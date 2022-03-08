Rheumatoid arthritis knows no age

Know the signs of rheumatoid arthritis, an inflammatory disorder that affects the body’s joints and can affect children and adults.

Dr. Efraín Carrasquillo Rodríguez, Rheumatologist.

For many, hearing the word arthritis is synonymous with aging. However, arthritis rheumatoid, one of the most common among the 100 types of arthritis that exist, not only attacks the immune system of an adult, but even a four-year-old child can suffer from this condition. That’s why it’s important to learn how to identify its symptoms and get an early diagnosis to help control the disease.

According to the rheumatologist Efraín Carrasquillo Rodríguez, there are two types of arthritis: the degenerative ones that “we gain over the years with aging” and the inflammatory ones. systemic or groups of diseases in which “the defense system turns against oneself and begins to attack him”.

Within this second group of arthritis it’s found arthritis rheumatoid, an inflammatory disorder that affects the joints or joints of the body. Unlike arthritis degenerative, whose symptoms may be temporary, arthritis Rheumatoid is identified because the patient has pain or discomfort that is not relieved. “What the patient normally tells you is that ‘I feel like a monga that won’t go away’. They have a tiredness, a general discomfort, they wake up hurt and different from when it is degenerative or old, that before 30 minutes already relieved, in the case of rheumatoid arthritis half an hour, an hour, two hours pass and the patient still feels hurt and numb,” explained the past president of the Puerto Rico Association of Rheumatologists.

According to Dr. Carrasquillo Rodríguez, some of the sudden changes that a patient with rheumatoid arthritis may experience are: hard joints or that they cannot fully move, they have trouble closing their fists, getting dressed, putting on a button, zipping up or pants, putting on stockings, bending over, etc.

Unlike degenerative arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis does not come with age, children and adults can suffer from it in the same way. “A child of 4, 5, 6, 7 years old could have the same process. It is a disease that can be cruel because of the destruction it achieves in the joints and the limitation it causes to the patient. And if it is hard and strong for an older person(also) for a child who is developing, who is active and who at the moment sees that he cannot do his things, or compete, or keep up with his age peers,” said the rheumatologist.

Obtaining a timely diagnosis is vital for the patient to receive adequate treatment for this type of disease, which is progressive and irreversible. “Its damage is so significant that a patient can have major damage to their hand joints in as little as a year, from the disease not being identified and treated in time. And the type of damage from the disease, which is Another of its characteristics is that once a system is affected by the condition, the scar left by the disease is permanent, it is not reversible,” the doctor specified.

and although arthritis rheumatoid disease has no cure, there are treatments that help control it. Hence the importance for the patient to follow the medical instructions, follow their therapies and take the drugs as indicated by their doctor without interrupting any dose. “Once patients see the results they have in these treatments, that motivates them to stay with them, to do what we call adherence. You don’t cure the disease, you control the condition. If you remove the controls, the disease has permission again to hurt you,” said Carrasquillo Rodríguez.

Among the treatments for this condition are: inflammation-modifying medications that create barriers to control the attacks and the so-called biological medications, which are injected and that in the same way contribute to modifying the disease. These treatments, added to a healthy lifestyle, with a balanced diet and physical activity will help the patient feel better. “Of the 100 different types of arthritis, (arthritis rheumatoid) is the arthritis with the most treatments. In other words, we have the best possibilities so that when we identify this patient, we do it with time,” the doctor concluded.