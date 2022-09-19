‘RHOA’ star Porsha Williams denies throwing shade at Nicki Minaj on Insta

Ancient Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast member Porsha Williams has taken to the internet to find out if she was planning on insulting rap legend Nicki Minaj on Instagram.

Williams’ name was trending on social media on Monday after posting a meme featuring nine black female rappers. The text on the Instagram post read, “Thank you for doing [not you] female rap on unity,” with the “not you” appearing in red over a black-and-white photo of Minaj.

The reality TV star quickly received an outpouring of backlash over the post, prompting her to defend herself.

“Guys, calm down! I love @nickiminaj,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “I saw this and quickly posted it thinking it was a tribute to all those queens including queen @nickiminaj! No news here. No shade either.

“You need to relax, I literally used his song in my video a day ago lol…” she continued. ” Have a good day. »

Some Instagram users appeared not to believe Williams’ claims, with one person writing “Shade Was Definitely Intended.” Others seemed to take Williams at his word, like one user who commented, “I thought you hadn’t noticed, Chili,” with two laughing emojis.

Before long, Williams’ Insta post even spread to other social media platforms.

“I hope Nicki sees Porsha’s apology clear things up before she comes here swinging lmao,” a A Twitter user wrote Monday afternoon.

I hope Nicki sees Porsha’s apology clear things up before she comes here swaying lmao — 💋 (@price0fwoke) September 19, 2022

But other Twitter users said it was entirely plausible that Williams didn’t understand the post’s shady implications. Some have pointed to a now infamous moment from Season 6 in which Williams revealed she believed the Underground Railroad, a 19th-century network of routes that slaves used to escape to the North, was a real train.

“Porsha is the same girl who thought the Underground Railroad was a real railroad ion and thinks she knows what it means,” one such person said. wrote.

Porsha is the same girl who thought the Underground Railroad was a real railroad ion and thinks she knows what it means. https://t.co/wfCDovLIyT — 𝐍𝐚𝐢𝐣𝐚 is building (@naijaglcks) September 19, 2022

Last year, Williams announced his departure from the real housewives franchise before season 14. Since then, she has presented a Bravo spin-off series about her family life called The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters.

The reality TV star also recently released her memoir, Pursuit of Porsha.

Meanwhile, some of Williams’ former bandmates went all out on Sunday during part two of RHOA season 14 reunion. Kandi Burruss, who joined the franchise in season 2, hinted that she might choose to return one more time, becoming “the longest running housewife in any franchise.” Deadline reported Saturday.

Williams and her rep declined to comment for this article.

Newsweek has reached out to a Minaj rep for comment.