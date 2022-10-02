Rhys Searant secures his place in the next phase after winning the qualifying round

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) is the governing body of world tennis. (Infobae)

the australian Rhys Searant won by 6-3, 4-6 and 10-5 to the australian tennis player Thomas Patton in the qualifying round of the tournament cairns. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to gain access to the tournament of cairns.

in the tournament of cairns (ITF Australia F11) there is a preliminary qualifying phase in which the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to reach the highest possible points to enter the official tournament. Specifically, at this stage of the competition 42 players participate. In addition, it takes place between October 2 and 9 on an outdoor hard court.

Tennis, a sport much loved by the public

Tennis is undoubtedly a classic sport. Every year, four tournaments (the so-called ‘Grand Slams’) concentrate all the world’s attention: the season begins with the Australian Opento continue with the clay track of Roland Garrosthen moves on to London with the celebration of Wimbledon and comes to an end in the United States with the US Open.

In the rest of the year, players continue to play around the world completing seasons on the different surfaces: hard or fast track, clay either herb.

Tennis was born in Europe at the end of the 18th century and since 1926 it is a professional sport, date on which the tour was created. It was especially popular with the upper classes in English-speaking countries, but today it is a global sport. It’s divided in two categories: the men’s (ATP) and the women’s (WTA) competition.

ATP

The ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) is the association of professional tennis players that brings together players from all over the world in the men’s category.

The ATP tour organizes several tournaments throughout the year: ATP Masters 1000 (if a player wins the tournament, he will get 1000 points to add to the ATP ranking), ATP 500 and ATP 250. Below these tournaments, on a lower step, is the ATP Challenger Tour, where the future stars of world tennis fight. In addition, the ATP tennis is also in charge of the Grand Slam.

The fight to be the best in history does not stop in the men’s category. The Spanish Rafael Nadalthe Serbian Novak Djokovic and the swiss Roger Federer they compete to break all records and achieve the highest number of Grand Slams. The three players are popularly referred to as ‘Big Three‘ versus the new generations or ‘Next Gen’.

These promising tennis stars have entered the global tennis circuit with a bang, as in the case of the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipasfrom Italian Matteo Berrettinithe German alexander zverev or the russians Medvedev Y rublev.

Novak Djokovic currently holds the record for weeks at number 1 of the ATP rankings, closely followed by Roger Federer, the legendary American player Pete Sampras, Iván Lendl and Jimmy Connors.

WTA

The WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) was created in 1973 by the famous former tennis player billie jean king. The Californian won 39 Grand Slam titles during her active career and is a benchmark and icon for the world of tennis.

Currently, there are many women’s tennis players who compete to stay at the top of the world tennis elite and surpass Stefanie Graff or Serena Williams. Players like the Polish Iga Świątek (champion of Roland Garros in 2021), the Greek Maria Sakkar either Paula Badosa (the first Spanish winner of Indian Wells) are fighting to stay in the top 10 of the WTA ranking.

In the year 2022, the Australian tennis player Asleigh Barty announced his final retirement from the world of tennis and put an end to an impressive career with several Grand Slams behind him. Now is the chance for the other players to take over and become number 1.

