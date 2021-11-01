Rhythmic gymnastics world cup, Italy gold for hoops and clubs, silver in the five balls – Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

The butterflies (who had won the bronze at the Tokyo Olympics) never stop: “Two years to make the exercise perfect, we finally succeeded”

We had left them with a wonderful silver in the all-around competition, or the general competition, the Olympic specialty. But they weren’t full yet. The Italy of gymnastics never ceases to amaze: the blue of rhythmic at the current World Cup in Japan win two more medals on the day dedicated to the specialty finals: they cwith the hoops and clubs and the silver in the five balls.

Alessia Maurelli, Martina Centofanti, Agnese Duranti, Martina Santandrea and Daniela Mogurean – with the reserve Laura Paris -, already bronze winners at the Tokyo Olympics, they graduate world champions with hoops and clubs with 42.275 points ahead of Russia, second with 40.950 points, and Japan, bronze with 40.900. At the foot of the podium, China, at an altitude of 40,850.

In the five ballsinstead he arrivedto the third silver of the review after what has been said in the team all-around and in the team ranking. Maurelli and companions, accompanied by the National Technical Director Emanuela Maccarani, by Olga Tishina and Federica Bagnera, finish behind Russia in this tool, first with 46 clear points. Second bronze of the day for Japan, at 44,500. Fourth place for Belarus with 44.100. Loading... Advertisements

It will be a world edition to remember because Italy also won a historic bronze in the circle with the individualist Sofia Raffaeli, on her debut in a senior World Cup.

For Italy they become like this a total of 40 medals in the history of the World Cup: 10 golds, 20 silvers and 10 bronzes e sixth place in the all-time medal table, the first of a team not from Eastern Europe, fifth if the positions of Russia and the Soviet Union are added together.

The athletes of the Air Force, enthusiastic, assure that the president of the International Federation Morinari Watanabe spoke of “goosebumps” with their splendid exercise: «It is the medal we wanted, especially in the circles and clubs, because it is the one we are most connected to and the one in which we recognize ourselves the most. We started building it two years ago. A lot of sweat and a lot of effort to make it perfect but, in the end, we made it right here”